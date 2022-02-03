Athens Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 50 years

The Athens Area Chamber celebrated their 50th anniversary at their annual dinner meeting held on Jan. 27 while also rewarding local businesses with annual awards.
In addition to the typical elements of the annual dinner meeting – such as the voting in of new board members and the recognition of the Chamber’s annual award winners and board members whose terms have ended – the 50th Anniversary Gala featured a red carpet and step-and-repeat, displays of historic photographs and a champagne toast with commemorative champagne flutes that attendees were invited to keep.
Dawn Worley-Sims, director of membership, kicked off the night by highlighting the accomplishments that the Chamber experienced in 2021 – including the return to in-person events, the success of the 5th annual Athens Area Women’s Summit, the addition of over 20 new member businesses and the creation of a DORA in the Uptown business area.
“I’m honored to live in such a thriving and unique community of people who want to make each day a better place for Athens," said Worley-Sims.
The love of the Athens community and the importance of teamwork and collaboration continued to be a theme in the rest of the speeches that night. The following businesses were recognized for their work over the past year.
- Angela Carter, director of PersonnelPlus, was recognized as the Ambassador of the Year, an award given to honor a Chamber Ambassador who goes above and beyond to demonstrate extraordinary dedication to the Chamber and its mission.
- Emily Latta, the only certified midwife in Athens and its surrounding counties and a provider with OhioHealth, was recognized as the Young Professional of the Year for how she serves the Athens community through her work with local non-profits, including the March of Dimes and Bella Run Equine, and her commitment to providing exceptional care to women of all ages in Southeast Ohio.
- The Jon Sparhawk Business of the Year – an award given to a small business with ingenious marketing promotions, a thoughtful and conscientious work ethic, and one invested in their community – was awarded to Bagel Street Deli co-owners Megan and Lenny Meyers to recognize their almost 20-year commitment to the Athens community and honor the work they put into expanding the business in 2021.
- The Athens Farmers Market was given The Holzaepfel Economic Impact Award, which has been recognizing businesses for their exceptional economic impact on the Athens Area community since 1993. The Athens Farmers Market, also celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, was recognized for helping over 300 vendors sell their products directly to customers and for being a driving force in building up Athens County as a true Foodie Destination to those outside of our area, increasing local leisure tourism.
- Jessica Thomas, co-owner of Brenen’s Coffee Café, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award for serving the Athens community by sitting on the boards of the Dairy Barn and The Athens Foundation, and through her work serving as chair of the Athens Uptown Business Association (AUBA) where she led the charge to create Parklets, supported the Uptown for the Holidays events, and was instrumental in establishing the DORA areas in 2021.
- Susan Barga, of the Athens Real Estate Company, was presented with the Community Spirit Award for innumerable contributions she has given to the Athens community over the past 25 years and for being a “role model of compassion, and service who strives to make her corner of the world a better place. To her, helping those who need it, in any way she can is central to who she is.”
Outgoing board members Natalie Tevis and Tara Gilts were also honored for their service to the board and the chamber and incoming board members Tim Martin, owner of Ohio is Home and Red Tail Design, and Cody VanMeter, Business Operations Manager at OhioHealth O’Bleness, were recognized.
The evening concluded with thanks to our Platinum sponsors, Anthem, Peoples Bank, and Spectrum, and an exciting announcement that the Chamber will be sealing a time capsule at the 2022 annual dinner where member businesses will be invited to contribute to over the coming months.
