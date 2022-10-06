The Athens Area Women’s+ Summit will return for a sixth consecutive year to empower and inspire local women on Friday, October 28. Attendees will convene at Stuart’s Opera House, in Nelsonville, to listen to a full day of speaker sessions, networking, a keynote address by Ohio’s Poet Laureate, and free on-site perks like professional headshots, mammogram screenings, and more.
In a release from the Athens Chamber of Congress, it states that at a time when our community is still reconnecting following the isolation of the past few years, this conference pulls together attendees from all career fields and levels and offers many opportunities for connection, community-building and self-discovery in a safe and welcoming environment.
Sessions will use a mix of academic approaches, real-life experiences and interactive exercises to take attendees on a journey of personal and professional development and leave them feeling energized, emboldened and capable of making change in their life and community, the release goes on to state.
Kari Gunter-Seymour — Ohio’s current Poet Laureate, a former instructor in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, and a ninth generation Appalachian — will present this year’s keynote address “Where I Come From It’s Pronounced ‘App-a-lach-a’!” Other sessions will offer insight into topics such as financial literacy, activism and allyship, health and wellness, and more.
Speakers include many women from the Athens area, such as Debbie Phillips, the state representative for the Athens area in the Ohio House from 2009-2016 and the current CEO of Rural Action, who will be presenting “Paths Towards Leadership,” and Dr. Lucy Bucher, a practicing OB/Gyn and senior director of Clinical Affairs at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, who will present on navigating gynecological care.
Apart from engaging speaker sessions, attendees will be treated to both breakfast and lunch, where networking and forging new connections is encouraged. Throughout the day there will also be opportunities to visit the OhioHealth Mobile Mammography Unit — which will be onsite — and to sit for a free, professional headshot offered by January Heuss, an award-winning fine art photographer and the owner of Ja’Nicole Art.
