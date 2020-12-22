The Athens City School District superintendent and Board of Education discussed plans for a remote start to the second semester last week, with some members saying it could be too late to change course.
The Athens City School District (ACSD) decided in early December to switch the students who opted for a hybrid approach would switch for three weeks to remote learning on Jan. 4, at the beginning of the second semester, The Athens NEWS reported.
However, ACSD Superintendent Thomas Gibbs said last Thursday that he wants to see as few days of remote learning for hybrid model students as possible.
“When we talk about equity – there are a lot of families – that it’s just difficult to sustain remote learning for long periods of time,” Gibbs said.
However, when asked if he thinks the school district should follow the original plan, Gibbs said he believed that was “preferred at this point.”
“I think that’s the best route to take today,” Gibbs said.
Chelsea Stolz, a single mother and parent of three students, urged the ACSD Board to reverse the decision to close schools, saying it was harming disadvantaged students more so than others.
“Distance learning has been a tremendous burden on me and my family, as it has been for many others in our community” Stolz said. “Those who are most negatively impacted by this decision are once again left burdened and without options.”
She also pointed to low spread among students and faculty in the school district and statewide, and said because of precautions, she believes Athens schools are a safe place for teachers and students.
The ACSD COVID-19 dashboard shows 17 faculty and nine student total cases, with only one active case in the district.
Gibbs agreed with Stolz that data is emerging that shows that schools are not a major avenue for the spread of coronavirus, but said the decision is to allow time for cases caused by Christmas gatherings to play out before students return.
Stolz added that she feels frustrated that those in favor of returning to remote learning do not understand the struggles her family and others are going through without access to in-person education.
“I personally think it’s wonderful these families have the option to keep their children home as they see fit,” Stolz said. “What about the great many families who do not have the same resources?”
The Board discussed the possibility of shortening the time for totally remote learning if coronavirus spread indicators continue trending downward in Athens County.
Athens County only reported two cases on Thursday, down from the high water mark of 49 cases on Nov. 24, state data shows.
Gibbs said while an “argument could be made” for reducing the period, he said the decision was made a month in advance to give parents ample time to prepare.
ACSD Board of Education Vice President Paul Grippa said it would be difficult to change the plans on such short notice because of the amount of moving parts in the district.
“We’re a battleship, we can’t turn on a dime,” Grippa said. “We have to take our turns in a big arc – not sharp turns.”
The ACSD also offers programs for students who are struggling with access to internet, and lists resources on their website.
Students who opted for the hybrid approach began taking in-person classes in October.
Students in the hybrid model were placed in two cohorts, “A” and “B.” Students in the A cohort attend in-person school on Tuesday and Wednesday, and students in cohort B attend in-person classes Thursday and Friday. Hybrid students complete asynchronous work on off days.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in last Thursday's press conference that Ohio is seeing more schools pull back in-person and hybrid learning model plans and switch to remote learning due to increased community spread of coronavirus.
DeWine also said 45% of public school students are totally remote as of last Thursday.
