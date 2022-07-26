The school year is just weeks away, and many counties across Ohio are preparing for a shortage in bus drivers.
This has proven to be an ongoing challenge for Athens City School District (ACSD) since the beginning of the pandemic.
Right now, the district has 23 drivers and no substitutes with 23 routes running throughout the school year.
Thomas Gibbs, superintendent of ACSD, has been working to “significantly increase driver pay” in order to compete with enticing jobs at Ohio University.
About 10 years ago, some rural areas where large natural gas exploration and extraction was taking place had difficulty with keeping their bus drivers to competition. Driver shortages have hit many communities due to competitive prices and limited hours.
In Athens, this recent issue arose because of the related cost of living in comparison to the total pay.
“With the university close by, many people have options for more full-time hours at a fairly good rate of pay,” he said. “Essentially, we are competing not only with open driving positions, but any position that pays a living wage.”
The past two years have been more challenging than normal with the protocols related to the pandemic. Gibbs is hopeful that they have moved past some of those specific challenges.
On a typical day, drivers get in about five to six hours. They only work 182 days of the year, a consequence of the limited hours is an impacted annual salary.
Although it is difficult to increase the amount of hours worked, increasing the rate has helped make the position more attractive.
This past spring, ACSD worked closely with their American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee (AFSCME) Union to increase driver pay, as well as include a $250 stipend upon license renewal.
Prior starting pay was $17.43/hour, but with the help of AFSCME the new starting pay has been raised by $3 an hour to $20.43/hour.
“This seems to be helping a bit, however, we’ll need to see how things go this year to determine if any additional charges may be necessary in the long term,” said Gibbs.
In another attempt to make the position more attractive, an attempt to provide additional hours for drivers has been made. Additional hours for those who are interested and available can be earned by secretarial, cafeteria or summer work.
Although Athens needs qualified subs in every work category, they are especially needed for drivers. A couple of “Drive a bus day tryouts” have been held in order to give members of the community an opportunity to see how they feel behind the wheel of a school bus.
Although the district has no current subs, their two mechanics, secretary and supervisor will step in and drive when someone is absent.
“Anything we can do to get substitute drivers helps so as to reduce any disruptions in service when we have employees off work,” Gibbs said. “We could definitely benefit from having several substitute drivers and would consider hiring someone for 25-30 hours per week with benefits if they were willing to come be a substitute with the district.”
Gibbs says the district is still looking for anyone who wants to get their Commercial Drivers License and be a substitute driver. If interested in applying, contact Sharon Ervin, Transportation Supervisor at 740-797-4128 or via email at servin@athenscsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.