Buses that provide Athens City School District students transportation sit at the district’s bus garage on Johnson Road, The Plains, on Monday. Like many school districts in Ohio, ACSD is struggling to find drivers for the upcoming school year. It has 23 drivers and no substitutes with 23 routes running throughout the academic year.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

The school year is just weeks away, and many counties across Ohio are preparing for a shortage in bus drivers.

