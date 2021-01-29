Athens CASA welcome six new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA’s) during a virtual swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 28. The ceremony marked a first for newly appointed Athens County Juvenile Court Judge Zachary Saunders.
The volunteers sworn-in were local residents, Alicia Billman, Brianna Carmichael, Farah Chidiac, David Hartman, Davia Jackson, Jim Korpi.
The ceremony was hosted by Athens CASA Executive Director Jenny Stotts, who has worked with the organization for eight years. Stotts described the ceremony as “wistful,” noting that it marked the first swearing-in since Judge Robert Stewart died in 2020. She shared a quote by Stewart that summed up why CASA is so meaningful.
“Even in the most terrible of circumstances, it’s nice to know that CASA is looking for good. Kids need that.”
Athens CASA is one of about 1,000 such programs across the country charged with advocating for the best interests of children involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems because of abuse and neglect. Athens CASA is the only organization in the community authorized to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates in such cases.
Saunders spoke to the new volunteers, stating that CASA shines a light in the community, particularly throughout the chaos that has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[O]ne steady I’ve seen is the CASA program,” Saunders said. “I want to thank you all for your commitment to Athens County and the children of Athens County.”
Saunders acknowledged Stewart’s long-standing support of the CASA program.
“He didn’t leave me an empty cupboard. My hope is to help this program grow as Judge Stewart pushed it to excellence.”
The new volunteers pledged to “serve and advocate for children that have experience abuse and neglect.” The volunteers then took the Oath to Serve via Zoom.
Stotts concluded the ceremony by speaking about how CASA’s don’t speak for the children, as she has always advocated that children have voices of their own, but rather that CASA’s listen to children and raise their voices.
For others interested in getting involved with Athens CASA, more information can be found at www.athenscasa.org.
