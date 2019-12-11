Monday night, Athens City Council approved the use of $1.8 million over the course of 20 years to help fund the Baileys Trail System, putting a bow on a long conversation that began decades ago.
In the early 1990s, a conversation started about how the U.S. Forest Service and regional nonprofits could work together in creating a recreation asset, such as a trail system.
That was when officials had first started to wonder, what if the Wayne National Forest was home to an 88-mile mountain bike trail system? What would this mean for Nelsonville, Chauncey, indeed, all of Athens County? No one knew for sure, but many enthusiasts realized there could be a big payout for Athens County with such a system.
With a growing segment of Americans dedicated to mountain biking, as well as traveling to support the pastime, the project was seen as a way to help jumpstart Athens County’s economy. The discourse centered around concerns that there would not be enough tourism to support the investment, but repeatedly officials have heard through letters, public hearings and public comment portions of meetings that if it is built, bikers and hikers would come.
However, funding was a mountain that had to be summited first.
Grants started to be applied for, and a feasibility study of using a financing method called Pay for Success to more quickly fund construction was conducted, with the experts who conducted it ultimately concluding it would work.
Since that first study, the project has grown in popularity, and funding sources beyond grants were sought out. In January 2018, a second feasibility study was launched to see if the project funding could be obtained all at once, reducing the project timeline. Individuals began showing up at Athens City Council meetings, speaking about the potential impact of the trail system and how important it is for the city to remain in support.
In October 2019, representatives of Quantified Ventures, an impact investing advisory firm hired by the National Forest Foundation to determine if Pay for Success can be used, presented the funding outline to Athens City Council.
Under the presented model, the city would pay $90,000 a year for at least five years. In total, the city was asked to pay out $1.8 million over 20 years. This was of course concerning to the city council members and many residents, many of whom noted that this funding could instead go toward aging infrastructure around the city.
City council approved the funding unanimously, greeted by thunderous applause.
Dozens of grants and partners have already signed onto the project in advance of the council’s monetary support. Athens Council members had taken extra time in approving the funding, ensuring there was an exit route for the city and that there is a strong possibility that the trail system will benefit the city of Athens.
“We’ve had other controversies before, but nothing quite like this,” council member Jeffrey Risner commented prior to the vote.
Council president Chris Knisely called the vote “historic.”
“Initially, my position has been all along that I think it’s a great idea,” council member Patrick McGee said. “My concern all through this process has been whether this should proceed through private funding instead of the city of Athens ... but I am of the opinion that this is still a very good possibility. I think it’s worth trying to plant this tree.”
Dawn McCarthy, spokesperson for the Wayne National Forest, said she was surprised but pleased to see the solidarity on council.
“We need to have everything ready and all set up, because if this is supposed to be a model of private funding and public facilities, then it needs to be a model and it needs to have everybody on board,” council member Chris Fahl warned.
A matching amount has been requested of the Athens County Commission. Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted in an interview prior to Athens’ vote that the Commission had been waiting to decide on its portion of the funding until the “city does its part.”
During Tuesday morning’s regular commissioner meeting, Commissioner President Lenny Eliason excused himself from conversations involving the Baileys, as he sits on ORCA.
Chmiel seemed ready to vote on the matter Tuesday, but Adkins asked for time to ask questions outside of the meeting and also see some of the trail. A site visit has been scheduled for next week, and Adkins also asked for a cost projection on the possibility of increasing the transient guest tax to pay for more of the burden.
“In general, we’re supportive,” Chmiel said.
