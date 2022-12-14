Athens City Council approved its budget for 2023 after council members asked for more information and more time to prepare the 2024 budget.
Council held a special session after its committee meeting on Monday at council chambers on the third floor of the city building.
During the meeting, Council Member Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward, noted that residents should appreciate that the city is a financially healthy city. However, the budgeting process, which has been used for several years, could be better.
“In 2023, I look forward to having some conversations about the ways we can be more transparent, more public and forward looking,” she said.
Council Member Alan Swank, 4th Ward, noted that council had been told that the city is looking at revenue totaling approximately $82 million in 2023, but only $52 million was appropriated.
“The budget as presented to us today … only appropriated $52 million, which means we have approximately 30% to 36% of our budget unappropriated,” he said. “As this was all rolled out, we were told that any amounts greater than $50,000 weren’t going to be in here. And that really troubles me that we would enter the year with over a third of our budget missing. And we don’t know what we’re going to spend it on. To me that begs a question, and that is: What are our priorities?”
Mayor Steve Patterson noted that some funding that is not allocated is in the treasury as is the bonds for the new first station headquarters, off Stimson Avenue. He said because some of projects have not started yet, it would be inappropriate to appropriate funding for them.
“If the boiler in this building goes out tomorrow, or let’s say it goes on Jan. 15, we’re going to have to talk to council and appropriate $300,000 to go toward replacing that boiler,” Patterson said, as an example of the budget being a fluid document. “I look at the federal government. The federal government doesn’t budget and appropriate everything that is then in the federal budget either. It is just a normal process that we go through.”
Athens Service-Service Director Andy Stone illustrated why all the funds aren't appropriated by talking about Scrooge McDuck, a character from the Disney cartoon show “Duck Tales.” McDuck is the richest duck in the world and stores all of his money in a bin where he can swim in his money.
“All of the money would get put into this giant money bin and he would go swimming in it,” he said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a money bin in the City of Athens. Instead we have about 50, maybe 70, different funds that are on (the budget). They’re all individual little money bins. So, when we think about the total revenue versus the annual appropriation from the budget, the remainder of the revenue that comes in is going to get split between those 70 different funds based on what type of revenue it is.”
If council appropriates all the money right away, it could be used right away, rather than saved for an upcoming project, Stone said.
“If I go and appropriate, say for instance that $500,000 that we're gonna do annual paving on January 1, the team could go and start spending $25,000 here, $25,000 there, $25,000 there, $25,000 there,” he said. “And before you know it, that $500,000 we stuck in the annual budget was spent in increments less than $50,000.”
A department could spend allocated funds for expenses it hadn’t accounted for in little bits and pieces less than the amount city council has to authorize, Stone said.
“So, it’s kind of a forcing function for me, and for my staff, to wait until we have the fidelity for the particular project or effort that we’re going to expend,” he said.
Stone said that there may be a better way for the city to present the budget data to council members. Staff will look into those methods and implement them for the 2024 budget.
While Speldnes said she appreciated the data and information provided by the staff, she suggested that the budget process be started earlier.
Council member Sarah Grace noted that the budget process is a continual process that constantly needs updating and changing because “The world we live in is continually adjusting around us.”
“We have to look at it as a fluid process. You don’t know which water mains or sewer lines or things we might have problems with, and the extent of what those problems might be,” Grace said. “It makes sense that not all the revenue that we’ve anticipated to receive would be appropriated at this point and time because we don’t necessarily know everything that’s going to happen.”
In other matters, council approved all the ordinances on its agenda that were listed for third reading. Ordinances that were done in second reading were also passed, as council declared an emergency and passed them on second reading.
More on these other ordinances will appear in a later edition of The Athens Messenger.
City council does not plan to meet again until 2023.
