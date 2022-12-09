Solar Panels

A 225-kilowatt solar PV system with 936 panels sits atop a set of car canopies over the Athens Community Center parking lot is this file photo from 2018. Athens City Council recently approved ordinances that will add more solar panels at the city’s East State Street facilities. The project proposes installing panels on the community center roof, at the municipal pool and at the wastewater treatment plant.

 Messenger file Photo by John Halley

Athens City Council approved several ordinances that will help start the city’s solar panel project at several facilities along East State Street during its meeting Monday.


