Athens City Council approved several ordinances that will help start the city’s solar panel project at several facilities along East State Street during its meeting Monday.
The solar panels are being planned for the Community Center roof, at the pool and at the wastewater treatment plant.
One ordinance was to allow the city to use $77,740.55 in carbon-fee funds for upgrades to the transformer at the City of Athens’ wastewater treatment plant.
As previously reported, the new transformer will collect power created from the proposed solar panels. The project has been called the East Side Solar Project or the Athens Sewer Solar Project in city documents. AEP-Ohio will install the new transformer.
The city will get the money from the Athens Public Solar Fund that is part of the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council Electric Aggregation Program for the city. As of Nov. 15, the fund had a balance of $212,622.84. It is collected through the city’s carbon-fee tax on customer’s electric bills.
Another ordinance authorizes the mayor to enter a solar purchase agreement, which includes a license agreement, with Third Sun Solar. Through this third-party ownership agreement, the panels will be installed at no upfront cost to the city, said Councilmember Sam Crowl (3rd Ward), who introduced the ordinances.
The city will have the option of buying the panels after a certain amount of time.
The city also will enter into a solar power purchase agreement for the project.
Also during the meeting, other ordinances approved in third reading include:
- Several amendments revising Athens City Code to make it consistent with Ohio Revised Code.
- Authorizing the disposal of two vehicles no longer needed by the city.
- Retaining existing ward boundaries in the city in accordance with the 2020 US Census.
- Authorizing the mayor and service-safety director to enter into a mutual-aid agreement with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office so Athens police officers can participate in a special response and tactics unit.
- Granting a special-use permit so Athens Impact, on East State Street, can use an unnamed alley for parking.
- Several ordinances pertaining to the West Union Street Improvement Project.
- Authorizing the city auditor to reduce the 2022 year-end appropriations.
- Authorizing 2023 staffing levels and non-union compensation and repealing all inconsistent ordinances.
City Council may have a special session at 7 p.m. Monday to finish approving ordinances before the end of the year. According to Council President Chris Knisely, it will be contingent on whether enough council members attend the meeting, which will be preceded by a visit by the Athens City Commission on Disabilities.
