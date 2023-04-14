Athens City Council

Ben Ziff, at-large council member, points to the camera as he calls out the Ohio state senators who sponsored Senate Bill 83, which would prohibit private and public higher education institutions from mandating diversity, equity and inclusion course and training, among other things. Athens City Council discussed the bill, along with House Bill 33, during the April 10 committee meeting in council chambers.

 Athens Government Channel

Athens City Council recently discussed crafting resolutions stating its opposition to the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Bill, Senate Bill 83, and the state fiscal year 2024-25 budget bill, House Bill 33.


