Athens City Council recently discussed crafting resolutions stating its opposition to the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Bill, Senate Bill 83, and the state fiscal year 2024-25 budget bill, House Bill 33.
Council discussed the resolutions and other things during its committee meeting on April 10 in council chambers.
Both bills restrict the distribution of state funds if institutions require diversity, equity, and inclusion courses or training for students, staff, or faculty, among other things.
At-Large Council Member Micah McCarey, the director of Ohio University's LGBT Center, recused himself from the Committee of the Whole portion of the meeting. Alan Swank, 4th ward council member, recused himself from the discussion of Senate Bill 83.
SB 83
Regarding SB 83, Council President Chris Knisely noted that private and state colleges would have to submit statements to the state saying they no longer have required diversity, equality, and inclusion training of courses or courses for staff, faculty, and students.
The bill is currently in committee, according to the senate's website.
Course syllabi would have to include the instructor's biographical information and all assignments and exams.
"Each lecture, uh, would be required to be accompanied by a general description of the subject matter," Knisely said.
Those obtaining associate or bachelor's degrees would be required to take at least three credit hours of either American government or American history.
Ben Ziff, at-large council member, took his message straight to the sponsors of SB 83 — Jerry Cirino, Andrew Brenner, Terry Johnson, Rob McColley, Sandra O'Brien, Michele Reynolds, Kristina Roegner and Michael Rulli.
"You are doing something terrible as a group of people who likes to say they're all about the freedom of speech," Ziff said while pointing at the camera. "This should be heretical in your books. So shame on you. Shame on those who support this bill. Get your head out of your ... and do something decent for a change."
The bill would ban mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion programs and training, ban affinity groups and affirmative action policies and ban higher education institutions from taking public positions on controversial issues, noted Solveig Spjelndes, 1st Ward council member and retired OU professor of social work.
She said the bill also would ban universities' relationships with China, such as receiving donations, gifts and study abroad programs.
"It actually says something in the effect of you can't teach anything that might make somebody uncomfortable," Spjelndes said. "How can you possibly teach history with any degree of honesty and not make somebody uncomfortable? That's just the way the world is. ... They also have gone out of their way to try to control how things are taught and how teachers are evaluated, and faculty workload policies and required punishments."
The bill would harm social work education as students are required to take specific coursework related to diversity, equity and inclusion to be licensed.
"If we actually followed this and passed it, social work education would lose its accreditation across the state," she said. "Can you imagine how that would work with state agencies that can't get funding unless they have social licensed social workers on their staff? This would create a run on students leaving the state; faculty leaving the state."
Jeff Risner, 2nd Ward representative, felt that the legislation was either a joke or "blatant fascism."
"I don't think Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act is a good enough title. It really should be 'Higher Education for Future Fascists," he said. "...
This is just blatant fascism. But the problem with using that term, 'fascist,' is you have to understand what it means. I really don't think these losers know what it means."
While Risner said he didn't think SB 83 had a "snowball's chance in hall of ever passing," he does think the legislators were testing the water.
"They're trying to see how far they can push it," Risner said. "If it doesn't work this time, they'll try it again next year and the year after that."
Sarah Grace, at-large council member, read the legislation and noted that bill has the potential to have some unintended consequences, as it prohibits the segregation of faculty, staff or students by "group identities such as race, sex, gender identity, or gender expression, including in orientations, majors, financial awards, residential housing, administrative employment, faculty employment, student training, extracurricular activities, and graduations."
The wording makes it would like you can't have extracurricular activities or residential housing segregated based on gender identity.
"I don't know how our professors could be expected to teach history, social work or science — anything — because everything could be considered controversial by someone at some point in time," Grace said. "I think it's a shame that it is even being brought up."
Spjelndes noted that Florida already passed similar legislation, and other states are considering it or have already passed it.
"This is a comprehensive effort by a small group of extremists," she said. "We're trying to ram this thing down the throat of every state. So I think we need to make a really strong statement. (This type of legislation) is not just Ohio. This is all over the place, and we need to stop it."
Mayor Steve Patterson noted that he meets with Ohio University's president monthly. He said he would see if he could get some information from the Inter-University Council of Ohio, an association of Ohio's 14 public universities, regarding its plan of action.
Athens resident Lucille Popa said she appreciated the council's efforts to oppose SB 83. She recently attended a work session on diversity, equity and inclusion.
"I'm 25. I was raised with the repercussions of slavery," she said. "These things, they're not over. They need to be talked about, and to hear about this is just crazy. ... I think colleges should have those workshops because if we're not talking about those things and moving forward together, we're just living in misery."
HB 33
Jay Edwards, representative of 94th district, is House Bill 33's primary sponsor. Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is also chair of the House's finance committee.
In the document, over 4,000 pages, the state would not fund public higher education institutions that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
"It would essentially eliminate those kinds of programs in state institutions," Spjelndes said.
Swank said he talked with lobbyists about HB 33, and noted that many higher education institutions are staying under the radar regarding this bill as they are concerned about the repercussion of any statements they make against it.
He, and several other council members, said they prefer to get something from Ohio University or another institution asking for support in opposing the bill.
"I would be much more comfortable voting for a resolution supporting the university and in opposition to these measures than doing it solely on our own," he said.
Athens City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. April 17 at council chambers, third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
