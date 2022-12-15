After voting to give future council members a raise, Athens City Council discussed how hard it is to find residents willing to participate in local government.
Council meet in its final meeting of 2022 on Dec. 12 in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building.
The pay increase will be 2% each year for fiscal years 2024 through 2027, said At-large Councilmember Micah McCarey. The raise will not be for the current council’s salary in 2023.
Each council member’s annual salary will $8,918.78 starting Jan. 1, 2023. The pay increase will make the salary $9,097.14 in 2024, $9,279.14 in 2025, $9,464.78 in 2026 and $9,654.06 in 2027 and thereafter.
McCarey said the ordinance revising municipal code was created after “examining other municipalities in the state of Ohio, and especially in our region, and cities similar to Athens.”
In waiting for the pay raise, McCarey said that he thought it was an ethical thing to do. He also reflected on his time on council.
“I also want to reflect on the fact that in my year and a half on city council. I haven't found a lot of folks who seem eager to join, especially when they find out that it's not much compensation," he said. "I get more ‘Why would you want to do that?’”
Council President Chris Knisely, who has served in her role since 2015 and served on council sine 2008, was asked how the city has been trying to incentivize joining council, while making sure it appropriately allocates its funds.
“We’ve looked at, over the years, a variety of incentives,” she said. “One of them at one point being: Could we offer health insurance? Because that’s sometimes a consideration. But because we are part-time employees, that’s not something that we could consider.
“You’re right, (joining council) is truly from the heart,” Knisley continued. “We’ve got a kind of a public service mentality for all the number of hours that you all put in. I do thank you, sincerely, because I know you all worked hard this year. But I also think in fairness to all the other city employees, we’re part of a community, part of a group.
“I feel very positive about these rate increases. I know that this is … somewhere between the non-union and union employees (rate of pay) in the city. It’s within those parameters," she said. "I feel that sense of equity and sense of being part of a team together are really important.”
Councilmember Sam Crowl noted that he has heard similar things as McCarey from residents and he was sure all council members have.
“But I’m also constantly looking for good people who I think have the same civic mindedness and aren’t looking to get rich, because they’re not going to,” he said with a laugh from his fellow council members. “But (they) understand that you’re giving back to your community in a way that is a very significant role.”
While the monetary compensation helps, Crowl said it take a special kind of person to serve on city council.
“I’m always looking out for those people and making sure they understand the process,” he said. “Because many people don’t even know how they could do it. Or, you know what does it take? Or you know, there’s a lot, that we know, that you don’t learn until you're already six, nine months, a year, two, three years in. .. Just keep an eye on finding good people.”
Other ordinances passed in three reading include:
- Granting a variance from the Athens City Subdivision regulations to David and Erin Carter for property on Pleasant Hill Road, outside the city’s corporate limits, but within the 3-mile jurisdiction, to allow a lot split.
- Conveying the City of Athens Armory, at 2 W. Carpenter St., to the Athens Community Improvement Corporation.
- Reallocating revenues from the city income tax by amending an ordinance.
- Amending Athens City Code, regarding municipal income tax.
City Council suspended the rules to adopt several ordinances that were set for second reading. The ordinances approved include:
- Accepting and affirming easements for the West Union Street Improvement Project.
- Amending the 2022 appropriation ordinance.
- Authorizing the mayor’s execution of an agreement with the Athens City Firefighters Local 3351 and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Ohio Council 8, concerning wages and working conditions.
- Authorizing the service-safety director to enter into a contract with Employee Benefit Service Center to serve as the city’s third-party health insurance administrator.
- Authorizing a stop-loss/group excess loss medical insurance contract.
