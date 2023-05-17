Athens City Council recently unanimously approved an emergency ordinance allowing Service-Safety Director Andy Stone to start the process of entering into a new city contract for refuse, recycling and optional composting.
Council met in regular session Monday at council chambers in the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
The city’s current refuse contract with Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers Inc. expires on June 30. The city plans to enter an emergency, short-term contract with the company from July 1 to Dec. 31. Council will have to approve legislation for the city to enter into the emergency contract.
The ordinance proposes that a new four-year contract go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
“We would make the attempt to declare an emergency and empower the safety services director to begin this work as soon as possible so that we can indeed have the emergency, short-term contract in place to begin as soon as the current contract ends at the end of June 30, 2023,” said At-Large Representative Micah McCarey.
Alan Swank, the 4th Ward representative, made a motion amending the ordinance to allow Stone to spend up to $2 million instead of the proposed $2.6 million. The motion died due to a lack of a second.
When the contract previously went out to bid, the rejected bids were around $2.5 million and $1.93 million, Swank said.
“Normally, when we have a large project — and I would consider this a large project — we get an estimate from an engineering firm or design firm. ... The fire station’s a perfect example,” Swank said. “We received two engineering estimates for the services you just delineated. One was $2.5 million in change; the other was $1.93 million and change for all those services. Why wouldn’t we set the amount at $2 million? Because we’ve had an engineer tell us they can do this for $1.93 million, let’s make it $2 million. With the 10% override, a bid could come in as high as $2,199,999 and still be considered a good bid within the parameters of the 10% override. $2.6 million seems like an artificially inflated amount to advertise as our authorized amount.”
Recently, Swank received a letter noting what his electric bill will be with the new rates to go into effect on June 1.
The letter noted that the average household in America uses 11,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a year. In Athens, those in the aggregated rate currently pay 5.64 cents per kilowatt hour, Swank said.
“This letter says that that rate is going to go to the new low electric price of 10.057 cents per kilowatt hour,” he said. “The average household will see an increase and their electric bill this coming year of $485.87. I talked to an elected public official today who works from home — just curious what their electric bill is — and they use more than the average household. The bill in their home next year will go up by $648.55. That’s a lot of money, no matter what your socioeconomic situation is.
“So for us to sit here and assign a figure of $2.6 million as an appropriate amount for our city safety-service director to go out and give bids on a trash contract is very, very difficult to swallow, when we’ve had another engineer tell us that they can do it for $1.93 million,” he said.
McCarey noted that the $2.6 million is the amount Stone said he believes is appropriate to get the best bids on the contract.
While council didn’t pass Swank’s amendment, it unanimously approved a change to the contract dates to be Jan. 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027.
According to McCarey and Sam Crowl, 3rd Ward representative, the amendment was made because ending the contract mid-year will make it easier for the city auditor to close the contract and make final payments.
According to city Auditor Kathy Hecht and Mayor Steve Patterson, the change will also allow the city to budget for the next contract without having to estimate the agreement.
In other matters, the council approved a resolution extending an invitation to the city of Ostroh, Ukraine, to become a sister city with the city of Athens. The goal would be to build relationships and mutual understanding.
Also approved in the third reading:
- An ordinance amending city zoning code pertaining to B-1, neighborhood business zone; B-3, general business zone, and definitions.
- An ordinance amending city code regarding to traffic, parking regulations, to make it consistent with state regulations.
- An ordinance amending the 2023 appropriation ordinance.
- An ordinance amending another ordinance authorizing the auditor to make interfund transfers.
- An ordinance amending the fire department’s 2023 staffing levels. The new staffing levels will eventually be phased out as firefighters retire or take jobs with other departments, Crowl said.
- An ordinance authorizing design, construction and construction engineering for the Dairy Lane/Stagecoach Road sewer project.
City Council will meet in committees at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
