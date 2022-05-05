Athens City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting Athens County Municipal Court to apply for a program that will help the court set up equitable fees and fines.
The resolution was approved during council’s regular meeting Monday in council chambers.
At the urging of the Ohio State Supreme Court, Athens County Municipal Court Judge Todd Grace is applying to participate in the Cities and Counties for Fine and Fee Justice 2022-2023 cohort. The program will help courts treat individuals fairly, ensures public safety and community prosperity, and ensures courts are funded equitably.
City of Athens resident Mary Abel and Councilman Alan Swank, 4th Ward, noted that the state of Ohio already has provisions that allow judges to exercise their power to take into account people’s ability to pay when giving sentences.
Councilwoman Sarah Grace, at-large, wife of Municipal Court Judge Grace, and Councilman Sam Crowl, 3rd Ward, noted that the resolution just offers the city’s support for court to participate in the program.
Sarah Grace noted that she was allowed to speak about this resolution because her family doesn’t benefit from this matter in any way.
“While Judge Grace is the current judge, he will not be the judge forever. Much like all of us, future individuals will take our place,” she said. “Instead of a judge making decision, this will bring it to the community. It will help determine what the community values are and what are the costs of maintaining the court.”
In the project, Grace will be working with other local agencies.
“I think what this will do it make (setting fines and fees) a community-wide effort,” said Mayor Steve Patterson. “We will put together meetings to bring in stakeholders so people can understand the fees.”
A recent study of court fees in regards to having a driver’s license revoked noted how the court fee structure can make it nearly impossible to get out from underneath them, the mayor said. If someone loses their license, they can’t get to work. They can’t pay their fees.
“And this cycle continues and they can’t really get out from under it,” Patterson said.
In other matters, City Council looked at several employee staffing and salary changes.
During his remarks, Mayor Steve Patterson said he is looking forward to learning more about Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted proposal to make a $500 million investment in the economies of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
“About $50 million will go for planning, with the rest [$450 million] going for projects,” he said. “It was wonderful news to hear.”
The $500 million proposal, dubbed “Ohio BUILDS — Small Communities, Big Impact — A Plan for Appalachia” would infuse funding into the proposal’s three priority areas of restoring historic downtowns, improving community health, and rebuilding the local workforce.
The 32-county Appalachian region covers 39% of the state, from Clermont County through the southern and eastern portions of state, north to Ashtabula. The region is historically economically disadvantaged and sparsely populated, with 124 people per square mile compared to the statewide average of 285.
Ohio’s 32 contiguous Appalachian counties are: Adams, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington.
Once funding is secured, the program is to be administered through the Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia within the Ohio Department of Development and other agency partners.
