An Athens council member hopes Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia can provide a more thorough look at its progress toward reaching its goals before paying the city's $90,000 annual membership fee.
The ordinance approving paying the 2023 membership fee was read for the first time Monday during the regular meeting Monday in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
ORCA runs the Baileys Trail System, along with other recreational activities within Southeastern Ohio.
Solveig Spjelndes, 1st Ward council member, noted that the settings of ORCA's benchmarks to progress toward goals is not clear.
"I will approve it this year, but only contingent upon that they really do set benchmarks and show what progress they've made toward goals," she said. "Otherwise, I'm just uncomfortable about where we're going with this."
During the committee meeting help March 27, ORCA Executive Director Jessie Powers gave an update on the organization, President Chris Knisely reminded council.
"What was clear was that (benchmarks are) not there, there aren't very many of them," Spjelndes said of the presentation. "I mean, you know, how many people actually use it was done for one year, and it was clear that they're not continuing. I'm not really comfortable with where our money is going and how it's gonna work long term.
In the past, the city has asked certain groups seeking funds, such as the Athens County Economic Development Council, to set clearer benchmarks, Knisely said. "We have said that we wanted additional details. That's fair enough."
Alan Swank, 3rd Ward council member, noted that Ohio University's Voinovich Center conducted a study of the trail system, which council. has not receive yet. Council said they would try to get it in time for the ordinance's second reading.
Rob Delach, an Athens resident and avid bicyclist, noted that Voinovich Center studies can be costly and not something ORCA can afford to do every year.
"I think it sort of negates the fact that we're donating, or we're providing a membership fee, to help with operational costs, if we then require them to do a study every year that that costs a lot of money," he said.
He noted that the trail system has counts users on the trails. There may be enough data without doing a full-blown study to see the ramifications of the city's economic investment.
Council also passed an emergency ordinance allowing the mayor to go into an agreement to lock in new electricity rates through Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council for a term no more than three years.
Ordinances also having their first reading:
- Accepting a land donation and easement from the Sheltering Arms Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit, for the West Union Street Improvement Project
- Amending the retirement package for non-union employees of the police department so when they retire they can purchase their service weapon for $1. This would be for the police chief and the captain.
- Accepting easements along Dairy Lane for city/county sewer expansion. The easements will be for 25 years.
Also during the meeting, council passed two ordinances in third reading that will go into effect in 30 days.
The first is an ordinance that allows the city to go into contract with the Washington County Board of Commissioners for space in their jail. While Athens has not needed to use space at their jail in recent years, it is annual agreement renewed in case the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail is ever full.
The second ordinance rejects all bids made for the city's refuse, recycling and optional composting. At past meetings, Law Director Lisa Eliason has indicated that both bids did not meet all of the specifications of the project. Council hopes to put the item on the committee meeting agenda to hash out more details to approve a contract before the current one expires on July 1. The meeting is schedule on April 10.
