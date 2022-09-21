Athens City Council wants to listen to more members of the public before the tenants right to pay to stay ordinance goes on the record books.
The ordinance was passed on third reading during the Sept. 6 meeting, but several city residents and council members questioned the measure’s legality and whether it was needed during Monday’s regular meeting.
Introduced by Councilmember Ben Ziff, the ordinance will allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount of past due rent, court costs and reasonable lawyer’s fees, as previous reported in The Messenger.
Russell “Rusty” Rittenhouse, an attorney at Lavelle & Associates Trail Lawyers, said he saw several problems with the ordinance. City Council has received several emails from him on the proposed change to the Athens code.
Most landlords operated as corporations, limited liability corporations, trusts, partnerships, etc., to limit the owners’ personal liability. As businesses, they can’t represent themselves in court and must hire legal representation.
Companies can easily rack up $1,000 or more in legal fees for an eviction, Rittenhouse said. The ordinance lists "reasonable lawyer's fees" as $150.
He also had issue with the enforceability of the ordinance.
“I've been practicing law a long time. You may recall that there were several eviction moratoriums that went in place (during the pandemic) and it was confusing,” Rittenhouse said. “It was very common for me to go to court and encountered a tenant who had misunderstood the law. They thought that they didn't have to pay rent, so they stopped paying rent. There were actual requirements of the moratorium. When they went to court, they got an unexpected surprise that they owned rent. I don't wanna see that happen.”
Rittenhouse also questioned whether the city had the power to create or enforce such an ordinance.
The ordinance forces a landlord to accept the tenant’s payment.
“In order for an eviction to proceed, the court has to have jurisdiction,” he said. “… If after the eviction notice, the landlord accepts any payment, it invalidated the eviction notice, and thereby the court jurisdiction. … It is simply beyond the powers that you have.”
Several organizations, such as Hocking, Athens, Perry Community Action, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, churches and other nonprofits, offer funds to help people pay rent, Councilmember Solveig Spjeldnes read a message from Lucy Schwallie, managing attorney with Southeastern Ohio Legal Services.
“I know landlords, that I know in the community that I know are responsible people,” Spjeldnes said. “They have said that this won't affect them at all because it so rarely even comes up, because they make a practice of working with their tenants to make sure that they stay housed.”
During the meeting, both Ziff and Councilmember Alan Swank asked that the ordinance be tabled until other members of the public had a chance to speak. Swank said he preferred to have a judge and landlord speak before council.
It was unknown when the ordinance would come before council again, as the community members would have to be scheduled to attend a meeting.
Also during the meeting, council approve the first reading of an ordinance that will allow the city to purchase the 10.3685 acres along Stimson Avenue that is owned by Ohio University. About 3 acres will be used for a new fire station, while the rest will house city recreational facilities.
Another ordinance, also passing on first reading, approves the transfer of $9 million from several funding accounting for the project.
An initial transfer of $600,000 will be used to purchase the property and begin site improvements, Safety-Service Director Andy Stone said.
While the initial appraisal still has to be reviewed, the estimated worth of the property is approximately $220,000.
“It gives us a much longer runway in which we can start working with ODOT to get fill in, as well as other site prep work that we're going to have to do to do this,” said Mayor Steve Patterson.
In other matters, council approved first reading of an ordinance that would amend the house of operation for the Athens Uptown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, also known as DORA.
The amendment would keep the months of operation — May through August – but open the area throughout the week. The hours were not specified in the first reading.
Also during the meeting, council met in executive session to discuss negotiations with the firefighters union. No action was taken.
In other matters, council passed the third reading of the following ordinances. They will go into effect in 30 days:
- An ordinance creating the Athens Community Impact Corporation. As previously reported in The Messenger, the entity will be an economic development tool for the city, according to Councilmember Sarah Grace, who introduced the ordinance. It will be able to buy property, improve it through either new construction or renovating current buildings and will be able to go into debt and issue bonds in order to accomplish its goals.
- An ordinance accepting a 25-year sanitary sewer easement from Ohio University, located at Clippinger Center. This is a renew of a previous agreement.
- Two ordinances amending the 2022 appropriations. One is for various appropriations. The other is for the design engineering of the city sewer system improvement project.
- An ordinance amending city code to clarify some language in the Athens Recreation Advisory Board section.
Athens City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in special session in council chambers in the city building on East Washington Street. Council President Chris Knisely said they were meeting in special session so they could get the ordinances for the new fire station passed more quickly.
