ATHENS — Athens City Council heard news Monday night about the city’s current tax refund status and passed an ordinance approving a tax amnesty program.
“We started the year with $350,000 appropriated (for tax refunds), which is $100,000 more than we ever though we might need,” said City Auditor Kathy Hecht. “We have now spent $380,000 in tax refunds. I asked council for $200,000 (in additional appropriations) so that took us up to $550,000. However, we have two stacks of refunds that haven’t been completed, we stopped doing refunds last week, because of the work load of tax returns coming in.”
“It’s amazing how many people wait until the last minute (to file), even when they don’t owe anything,” Hetch continued. “We won’t be doing those (refunds) again for a week or two to get caught up with the mail.” Hetch told council that she may have to return to ask council to appropriate even more appropriations for tax refunds.
Hecht said that at the end of April of last year the auditor’s office had processed $80,000 in tax refund and at the end of June that amount was up to $180,000. “We are way, way past what we ever done in refunds,” Hehct said.
In a related item, council heard the first reading of an ordinance that authorizes the auditor to conduct an amnesty program to encourage the payment of delinquent income tax accounts.
“This is a very important program that this ordinance would allow the auditor’s office to conduct,” council member Sam Crowl said. “There are some taxpayers who aren’t aware that we have a (city) income tax. It’s not that they’re trying to skip out on their responsibilities. They simply aren’t aware.”
“We would like to collect as much of the taxes owed to the city as we can,” Crowl said. “So this amnesty program allows people who do owe back taxes to go ahead and pay that and not be penalized through interest or penalty payments.”
The amnesty program would start on June 1 and run through June 30. Upon request of the taxpayer, the income tax department will grant a ten day grace period before and after the amnesty period.
The ordinance will need to go through three readings before it can go into effect.
