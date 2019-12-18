Narrow View
Buy Now

The Athens City Building houses the mayor’s office, the Municipal Court and other city offices.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Athens City Council is closed for business for the year, having held its last regular meeting for the year on Monday.

The meeting was full of regular business items — year end appropriations, discussions on possible changes in staffing, and housekeeping measures — as well as more important items, such as a discussion on a possible replacement for the city's deputy service-safety director.

That replacement would be Andrew Chiki, Assistant Director of the Athens Community Arts, Parks and Recreation Department. He will take the new position some time in January.

The governmental body also said farewell to two of its members: long-standing council member Kent Butler, who has served 12 years on City Council in the First Ward seat; and Patrick McGee, who has served four years as an At-Large council member.

Butler was commended on adding a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere to meetings, as well as his work on championing the police and fire departments.

McGee was commended on his watchful oversight of expenditures, many questions and "snazzy" hats, as well as his humor.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments