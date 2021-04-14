Athens City Councilmember Pete Kotses resigned last week, bringing his three-term career as a member of the body to an early close after announcing in January he wouldn’t seek another term.
Kotses, an at-large Democrat, said in an interview that he decided to leave once it became clear that the primary to replace him was uncontested with Ben Ziff, a Donkey Coffee manager, pursuing the Democratic nomination. It’s still possible that Independent candidates could surface in the general election.
Kotses said his life shifted radically in 2020 after closing his bicycle shop, which monopolized much of his time over the years, contributing to his decision to step down from Council.
He wanted to spend the time that would have otherwise been devoted to public affairs with his family. The former small business owner said he’s searching for other employment opportunities and actively participating in contracted work.
“Things have changed enough for me to say the term does not coincide with my personal trajectory right now. And I think that’s fine. I think the public just has to accept that. I think this is just an extraordinary time,” Kotses said.
John Haseley, Athens County Democratic Party chair and a Democratic member of the Athens County Board of Elections, is expected to gather the Athens city Democratic Central Committee in the near future to elect Kotses’ replacement.
It’s not clear how many candidates the committee is eyeing for the seat, though Athens City Council President Chris Knisely suggested they may select Ziff. Haseley declined to comment on which candidates the group is considering, saying he didn’t want to speak for committee members.
Ziff said in a phone call he had also heard the committee was considering him for the job and that he would gladly accept if chosen.
“No reason to wait. I mean, it’s just an opportunity for me to start getting experience even sooner than I would have,” he said.
When asked, Kotses stopped short of outright endorsing Ziff as his potential successor, saying he isn’t familiar enough with both his policy platform and him as an individual. Still, he admires that Ziff is a service industry worker who used to also be a paramedic.
When Kotses announced his plans earlier in the year to not seek re-election, he criticized City Council, a body comprised entirely of white Democrats, saying it wasn’t diverse enough. He also said at the time in an interview with Ohio University student news organization The New Political that he loves governance but doesn’t like getting bogged down in politics.
Kotses contested Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman in the 2020 Democratic primary after winning re-election to his City Council seat, incensing both Wasserman and Haseley who both contributed to his Council campaign just months earlier, according to The New Political. Haseley reportedly tried to deter Kotses from pursuing the position. He ended up losing the primary by more than 20 points.
City Council on Monday night approved a resolution honoring Kotses’ years of service on the body, earning him praise from each member and Mayor Steve Patterson.
“We hate to see him go. He’s a good councilmember, you know. He’s been grand,” Knisely said.
