The Athens City-County Health Department will schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1A, Phase 1B, Phase 1C, and Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced Tuesday.
Beginning March 4, people 60 years of age and older, pregnant women, people with type 1 diabetes, bone marrow transplant recipients, and people with ALS are now invited to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination.
Occupations now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are childcare workers, firefighters, law enforcement, corrections, and funeral service workers.
The ACCHD is currently having problems with its internet and phone service, however. For this week only, call 740-592-0899 to schedule an appointment for Friday, March 5.
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that new groups, Phase 1C and Phase 2, would become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes as the ACCHD is expected to receive additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which were recently cleared by the FDA for emergency usage.
