The Athens City-County Health Department has released a statement alerting the public that they are closely monitoring the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak. They join Ohio University, the Centers for Disease Control and many other organizations that are taking precautions in light of the wide-spread outbreak.
Since 2001, the Athens City-County Health Department (ACCHD) has been preparing for pandemics or other public health emergencies. They have established plans for H1N1 and influenza.
Currently the emergency preparedness coordinator is communication bi-weekly with the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the situation in Ohio.
“Protection from COVID-19 is similar to steps one would take to protect themselves from the influenza virus,” the statement from ACCHD reads. “The Health Department encourages everyone to wash their hands at least twice a day with soap and warm water for a minimum of 20 seconds.”
In addition thorough hand-washing, the ACCHD recommends social distancing, by keeping 6 feet between people.
“Those who are sick should stay at home,” the statement reads.
The ACCHD, as well as the CDC recommends that before traveling the public should review travel restrictions on the CDC website.
In addition to these precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises avoidance of touching your face, sanitizing kitchens and workspaces and to educate yourself on the virus.
“Together, we are powerful. Containment starts with you,” Director-General of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Twitter.
The coronavirus has been causing widespread concern since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019.
As of Monday afternoon there are 86 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with five deaths from the virus in Washington state. There have been 33 new confirmed cases in the US in the last week. The first case in New York City was confirmed on Monday.
According to the CDC there have been zero confirmed cases in Ohio.
