According to city officials, Athens City Council did not receive an email sent by Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia Executive Director Jessie Powers before the April 3 meeting due to the volume of emails received in the council clerk’s inbox.
During council discussion of the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the payment of a $90,000 membership fee during the April 3 meeting, 1st Ward Council Member Solveig Spjelndes said she would support paying the membership fee this year. Before approving future payments, she suggested council seek more information from the nonprofit regarding its future goals and progress toward its goals.
Since the publication of the Messenger’s coverage of the April 3 meeting, ORCA submitted a commentary, which is included in the April 11 edition of the Messenger, responding to the request. The letter says Powers sent the requested information on March 28, after she attended the council’s committee meeting on March 27.
An email exchange between Powers, Council Clerk Debbie Walker and Council President Knisely confirms Powers sent the email to Walker on March 28.
After the regular council meeting on April 3, Knisely asked for a copy of the report by the Voinovich School. On April 4, Powers responded, saying she sent it to Walker. In her email reply, Knisely apologized, saying it was an error on the city’s part.
When questioned by The Messenger, Knisely said the email was “basically buried. (Council gets) hundreds of emails a day. … It was our error in not getting it to council that next day.”
During the March 27 Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, Powers gave the council an update on ORCA’s activities and impact.
During the March 27 meeting, Spjelndes noted that the Bailey Trail System is a national model but wanted to get a better sense of how the system is successful.
“For example, do we have an idea of how many people are actually using the trails? What about the properties around the trailheads?” she said during a meeting recording. “Are they being built up? Are there little restaurants or hotels or something that shows that people are wanting to come here and stay here and actually contribute to the local economy?”
Powers said ORCA’s best data is a year-one snapshot of the system’s impact done by the Ohio University Voinovich School. The study started in May 2020 to June 2021. ORCA has not done further studies.
“In that time, there were more than 53,000 visitors. These are non-unique visitors, so there could have been multiple (visits) in there,” Powers said of the study in the meeting recording. “... Direct impacts were $3.6 million in year one and total impacts were $5.3 million. So if you remember, our 10-year cumulative impacts were $52.9 million, and we got 5.3 in total economic impact in year one. So we’re on a trajectory to exceed expectations.”
In a phone interview on April 7, Powers said while they would like to do more impact studies, a four-year analysis of impact data will cost between $17,000 and $20,000.
During the April 3 meeting, resident Rob Delach noted that the studies are expensive and ORCA may be able to provide other, more easily-obtainable metrics to the council. Among the items that could gather data are sensors on the trail that detect the number of users.
Ohio University monitors those sensors, Powers said in a telephone interview. “But because we built the trail so quickly, we don’t have enough sensors to quantify data. We would like to get more counters and staff, but again that costs a lot of money.”
During the phone interview on Friday, Powers noted that ORCA relies on funding from several government entities — the City of Athens, Nelsonville, Chauncey, Buchtel and Athens County.
“Right now, we don’t have funding for staff,” she said. “I feel like the article really put a target on our back. We already have one because we’re a successful entity.”
In her March 28 email to the council, Powers noted that ORCA secured $9.1 million for a commercial facility at the Chauncey trailhead and system connections to the Snow Fork Event Center, located outside of Nelsonville, and Buchtel.
“Unfortunately, these infrastructure investments that will catalyze continued visitation for decades to come do not provide sufficient funds to sustain ORCA’s staff of three past the end of ORCA’s ARC POWER grant (October 2024),” the email said.
In the column submitted to the Messenger, Communications and Philanthropy Director Delia Palmisano writes, “ORCA is open to reviewing and setting other specific benchmarks with council, should they so desire.”
On April 10, Athens City Council will take up a second reading of an ordinance authorizing the payment of ORCA’s $90,000 membership fee. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
