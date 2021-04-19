A resolution supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) students and condemning racist hate speech was adopted by the Athens City School District Board of Education on Thursday, following a threatening email received by a fifth-grade AAPI student.
The email in question was sent from an Athens High School student and stated in the subject line, “You will die soon.” Upon investigation, the ACSD has determined that the email was a “joke” meant for a different recipient.
Given the increased number of hate crimes against AAPI people within the last year, particularly the recent shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, many district parents were not satisfied with the findings of the investigation.
“A death threat is not a joke, a death threat is a death threat,” Noriko Kantake, a parent of an ACSD graduate said. Kantake stated that she believes the school had not considered how the family felt.
“It might be just a prank, sent to the wrong person for (the) school and the sender, but for those who received it, it was not a joke, especially for minorities and those who are different.”
Fan Jiang, mother of the email recipient thanked the Board for the ACSD’s quick response to the issue, though stated that it seemed as though the investigation ended just as quickly as it began. Jiang also expressed concerns over how the ACSD referred to the incident.
“I am deeply concerned with the downplaying of this incident at the beginning of the investigation,” Jiang said. “Our family already felt hurt and scared, and when I saw that this incident was being referred to as an ‘inappropriate email’ it stung like rubbing salt in a wound.”
Jiang expressed that for her family the incident was “far more than just an inappropriate email.”
Jiang urged the ACSD to find better ways of handling similar situations, particularly when dealing with the family involved, as well as educating students about diversity.
Other district parents spoke out in support of Jiang’s family, suggesting stronger statements against racism on part of the ACSD, further education for both students and staff, as well as a revision of the school’s email system.
Before the Board brought forth the resolution for adoption, representatives from the Athens Parents 4 Racial Equity (AP4RE) group, Grace Sikopokoo and Liana Flores, read a prepared statement to the Board in support of the Jiang family.
“Time and time again our group receives reports directly from parents who feel that the District has pacified and dismissed concerns related to their child’s experience,” Sikopokoo read.
AP4RE stated that the group believes that lack of communication from the District does not convey support to the families and that the District’s response to the Jiang family was not an isolated incident.
Following public participation, the Board read the resolution before voting.
“In light of the recent events involving crimes directed against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, the Athens City Board wishes to express their support for our AAPI students and their
families.
We are committed to building and supporting a school community that demonstrates the value of every child and celebrates their diverse identities. We fully condemn hate speech, racism, and all forms of
discrimination. As equity is a driving force of our district mission, we will continue to strive to build a positive school culture that is both inclusive and nurturing for all learners.
The motto of the Athens City School District is ‘Every Learner Every Day’, and the Athens City School Board wishes to affirm their commitment towards the safety and well-being of all of our learners, which
include our AAPI learners and their families,” the Board member Sean Parsons read.
The resolution passed unanimously.
