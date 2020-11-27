The Athens City School District (ACSD) is participating in a state-sponsored study of how the coronavirus spreads in schools, utilizing rapid tests to inform future decisions about social distancing and quarantining. The district is one of ten throughout the state taking part in the study.
The ACSD announced participation in the study last week on the District website. The Ohio School COVID-19 Evaluation (OSCE) works with public schools who have in-person contact with students.
The goal of the study is to determine if children who is a close contact, defined as having been 6 feet or less with an positive case of COVID-19, need to stay home and quarantine, regardless of negative testing and mask wearing.
During the evaluation period, COVID-19 positive children will have to stay home for at least 10 days. The school and Athens Health Department will perform contact tracing, as is current standard practice.
Every child who is a close contact will be asked to stay home as well, even if both children were wearing a mask. The child will also be suspended from school activities during this time. The close contact children will be asked to get tested twice a week, for two weeks, to monitor if they have COVID-19.
During the same time, some children who are not close contacts will also be asked to have tests for COVID-19 once a week for the two week time period.
Private test results will be given to the parents and not shared with any other parents or students.
At the high school level, students will be asked to answer a short 15 minute survey about their activities.
Parents of close contact children who participate in the testing program will be asked to give consent for the child's participation. They will also be asked to complete the activity survey.
The full evaluation is set to take several weeks. Individually, children who are asked to participate will be involved for two weeks.
"The biggest benefit to this evaluation is that we will learn about the appropriate procedures for schools to follow when they have COVID-19 cases in their school. We will learn whether children who are close contacts need to stay home if they and the case wore masks properly in school," the announcement reads. "If your child is included in the testing portion of this evaluation, the benefit is learning whether your child has COVID-19. Knowing your child has COVID-19 can allow you to protect your family members and you by taking the appropriate steps in the home."
The study is sponsored by Governor Mike DeWine's Office, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Insurance and the ASCD. The study is managed by Ohio State University with assistance from Wright State University, Ohio University and PARTT.
Other schools participating in the study include:
- Ashland City
- Champaign Local
- Lakota Local
- Marysville Exempted Village
- Mason City
- Napoleon Area City
- Princeton City
- Troy City
- Whitehall City
Per Governor Mike DeWine's statewide directive, ACSD has a COVID-19 dashboard on its website. As of Friday, there are fourteen total faculty/staff cases in the district, five of which are active. There are five total students cases, four of which are active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.