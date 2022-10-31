Lawyers for Athens City Schools and several current and former staff members have filed a motion for judgment a lawsuit brought against them for their role in alleged bullying and racial discrimination incidents against a student.
Gezelle Guillard filed a lawsuit regarding her son’s treatment while he was a student at Athens Middle School in United States District Court Southern District of Ohio
Filed Friday by Bartholomew Freeze and Joseph Bogdewiecz, with Freund, Freeze and Arnold, a law firm based in Columbus, the motion seeks a judgment based on several procedural issues and pleading deficiencies.
The lawsuit defendants are listed as Athens City School District, Bob Blackburn, current director of special services; Kara Bolin, former principal at Athens Middle School; Tom Gibbs, superintendent; Angela Hall, Athens Middle School teacher; Dave Hayden, president of the district Board of Education, Steven Roach, former assistant principal at Athens Middle School; and Jeff Skinner, a teacher at Athens Middle School.
“(Guillard) cannot bring pro se claims on behalf of her son, has failed to state any of her own federal claims, and this court should not exercise pendent jurisdiction over any arguably remains state law claims,” the motion says in its summary.
The defendant’s first claim is that Guillard cannot sue on her son’s behalf, because a minor’s “personal cause of action is her own and does not belong to her parent or representative.”
While a person may technically sue on a child’s behalf, they can not bring suit on behalf of a minor child through an attorney.
The rule prohibiting a non-attorney plaintiff from bringing a pro se action on a child’s behalf “is designed to protect the interests of the minor party; in addition, it jealously guards the judiciary’s authority to govern those who practice in its courtrooms.” Guillard is representing herself in the lawsuit.
The motion says that due to this, Guillard can only proceed with claims that belong to her.
The motion also says Athens City School District itself can not be sued. According to Ohio Revised Code, the only way to sue a school is through the Board of Education.
Dave Hayden, board of education president, was listed in the original complaint but isn’t named as a defendant in the amended complaint.
“Moreover, the Amended Complaint not only omits Mr. Hayden as a party, but is devoid of any factual allegations against him as well,” the motion says. Because the amended complaint supersedes the original complaint, Hayden requests dismissal as a party in the case.
The motion also claims Guillard failed to state her own federal claims for relief. It also notes that Guillard didn’t indicate on what grounds she claims discrimination, such as race or gender. Also, it says she can’t prove a set of facts that entitle her to relief under the Americans with Disabilities Act or other federal laws.
The motion also claims Guillard does not include a basis to her claim of the defendants violating her First Amendment rights.
“Plaintiff’s amended complaint does not include any factual allegations against the School Defendants that could arguably support any claims on a First Amendment basis,” the motion says. “She has identified no religion, speech, or attempt to assemble that has been abridged by the School Defendants.”
The motion also says the lawsuit has no basis for a claim of an alleged Fifth Amendment violation.
“The Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that, '[n]o person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.'
“Again, Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint does not include any factual allegations against the School Defendants that could arguably support any claims on a Fifth Amendment basis,” the motion says.
Because the school defendants are not part of the criminal justice system, the Sixth Amendment claim in Guillard’s lawsuit also should be dismissed, according to the motion.
The complaint does not clearly indicate what conduct from the defendants violated those rights, the motion says.
“First, Plaintiff does not identify any class to which she belongs that would entitle her to protection under the Fourteenth Amendment Equal Protection Clause," the motion says. "Though she pleads conduct involving her son that allows an inference that her son is African American, her Amended Complaint is devoid of any factual allegations that she belongs to a protected class. The only identifiable class Plaintiff alleged was that she resides in a low-income apartment complex.
“However, this is not a protected class. Furthermore, Plaintiff likewise fails to plead that she received treatment different from others with whom she is similarly situated and that such difference in treatment was the result of intentional discrimination based on her membership in the class she never identified."
Finally, the motion says her remaining claims should be dismissed due to a lack of jurisdiction.
“The factual allegations in Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint attempt to state claims against the School Defendants for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Without arguing the pleading deficiencies in these claims (which are also apparent), the Court should likewise dismiss these claims for lack of jurisdiction," the motion says. "As analyzed at length above, Plaintiff has failed to state any claims against the School Defendants that would the federal jurisdiction of this Court. Without federal question jurisdiction and in light of the early nature of this lawsuit, the court should decline to exercise pendent over plaintiff’s state law claims against the School Defendants.”
