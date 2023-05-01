Athens City School District meeting

Mike Dingeldein (right), Community Design Alliance, and Athens City School District Superintendent Thomas Gibbs talk about the funding gap the district has to make up in order to build a new Athens High School. The district's Board of Education met April 27 at Athens High School. The district administration is looking to add a bond issue to the November ballot to raise about $20 million.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

The Athens City School District Board of Education authorized the district administration to move forward on its plan to add a $20 million bond issue to November ballot. If approved, the funds would help build a new Athens High School in The Plains.


Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.