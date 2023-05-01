The Athens City School District Board of Education authorized the district administration to move forward on its plan to add a $20 million bond issue to November ballot. If approved, the funds would help build a new Athens High School in The Plains.
Mike Dingeldein, with Community Design Alliance, presented several options for constructing the new school during the board's April 27 meeting at the high school.
The proposal calls for a levy between 1.63 mills and 1.7 mills, according to district Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Matt Bunting.
In 2017, the district entered into an agreement with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to create a master plan.
At that time, the district planned to start renovations and reconstruction at its own elementary and middle schools with its own money, Dingeldein said. It would use the state funds to help construct the high school.
Since then, the cost of construction — including wages, materials, etc. — has increased. Currently, commercial construction averages about $400 per square foot, Dingeldein said.
"If we want to go forward, we have to decide how much funding we want to create to make this (master plan) finish itself," Dingeldein said.
The plan presented to the board includes building a new, two-story high school where the two-tiered parking lot is.
After the new school is built, the old school will be demolished, leaving space for parking, green space or a combination of both, Dingeldein said.
Suppose during its May 18 meeting, the board approves a resolution authorizing the district to request its share of OFCC funds. In that case, the school system will receive about $28 million in state funds. About $12 million is guaranteed, while $16 million is reimbursement for the district investing $50 million in other facilities, Superintendent Thomas Gibbs said.
"We can only get our $16 million that they 'bank for us' if we build a new high school," he said.
The district has $6 million leftover from the bond issue passed for school construction in 2018. It must come up with about $20 million for the $53,680,602 estimated construction cost.
In 1999 or 2000, a bond issue was passed for Athens Middle School and Athens High School and is set to expire in December 2024, Superintendent Tony Gibbs said. The district proposes that that 1.19-mill levy be taken off the tax rolls in December 2023. If the new levy passes in November, it will replace the old levy.
For a house assessed at $200,000, depending on the interest rate the district gets, a homeowner would pay an additional $32-$35 a year in taxes, said Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Matt Bunting. He expects an interest rate between 4.35% and 4.85%.
In November 2018, voters approved a bond issue to raise $60.5 million over 30 years for renovations and reconstruction at the district's schools. According to previous Messenger reports, the bond issue included a 5.88-mill property tax to raise the funds. Voters also approved a 0.5-mill levy during that election.
Getting the measure on the ballot
To get the bond issue on the November ballot, Gibbs said the Board of Education would have to pass two resolutions by the Board of Election's filing deadline of July 10.
The board decided to go with the proposed plan, which calls for an approximately 133,000-square-foot facility, rather than trimming the square footage to present a cheaper building to the community.
Board member Dave Hayden noted that in talking with the community, people expect a new high school. They also understand that construction inflation is high.
"We are not dictating to the community," he said. "Our job is to present to the community what we think from our perspective is the best thing to do. And they're going to vote and decide."
Board members Sean Parsons and Hayden noted how AHS students often attended activities at other schools and commented how better those facilities are than Athens High School.
"I'm an arts educator, and our arts' facilities here are subpar, hands down," Parsons said. "We have room to do something that is best for our students with this."
Community reaction
About 40 community members attended the meeting. Several of them urged district administration to be more transparent about the proposed bond issue. The board has been meeting at schools within the district and has not been live-streaming the meetings. Some community members said the meeting minutes give an incomplete picture of the discussion.
"There's has to be an obligation, at least a moral obligation that we have to broadcast this to the community," said community member Alex McMillan of that district's lack of transparency.
Gibbs said that government regulations limit the district's ability to publicize the ballot initiative.
Several people noted that the district's taxes are the highest in the area. Also, city residents recently approved a bond issue for the new fire station.
"Young people trying to buy homes already face staggering interest rates, and now you add this to it," McMillan said.
Some community members asked whether the school district considered repairing the high school.
In 2016, the OFCC estimated that getting Athens High School up to its standard would cost about $30 million, Dingeldein said.
Gibbs said that the district has yet to look at repairing the school because, if they fix the building, the district won't receive any state funding. Local funds would pay for all repairs.
The Board of Education will meet on May 18 at The Plains Intermediate School. The district plans to live stream the meeting, but is working on the technical details. An open house will precede the conference. More information will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.