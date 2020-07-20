The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting this week to determine how the 2020-2021 school year will be handled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Education met in a special meeting on July 13 to discuss the different options for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Tom Gibbs sent a letter to parents and families of students following the meeting stating that near all in attendance were supportive of continuing online instruction for the first half of the year – if not all of it.
“Based upon information I have reviewed to date, input I have received from others, and the conversation at our Board Meeting on Monday, it is my intent to recommend the following for return to school for the Fall Semester 2020:
- Full online instruction for all students for Fall Semester 2020.
- Reassess the conditions of the current health emergency during the month of November 2020 to determine if face-to-face instruction can begin at the return from Winter Break. Any decision for Winter Semester 2020-2021 would be based upon recent COVID cases and activity, as well as input from local health officials and educational professionals.
- Make a commitment to provide an online learning environment for those students who are at high risk or whose family feels it is necessary to remain in an online format for the entire school year. If it is deemed possible to return to school in-person for the second semester, families would be able to choose to remain online through the end of the school year.
- Recommend a change to school calendar to allow August 17- August 28 as Teacher/Staff Professional Development. Students would return to school on August 31. This would not require days to be added to the end of the school year.”
In addition, Gibbs stated that he would be recommending options, for limited face-to-face instruction for specific therapies and educational programming for at-risk learners; continuation of providing meals for students; redistribution of staff to meet student needs; identify resources needed by students in the home; and charge building principals with setting educational expectations.
“The Athens City School District Faculty, Staff, and Administration understand and agree that online instruction as implemented in Spring 2020 was commendable given the emergency nature of the situation, however we all also understand that we can and will need to provide a more rigorous academic experience this Fall Semester to assure continued learning and growth for all of our students,” Gibbs wrote in the letter.
School Nurses for the ACSD Molly Wales and Heidi Shaw spoke before the Board during the special meeting. They detailed the reality of returning to in-person classes for the fall based on their years of experience.
“You, board members, are making this call. And if you decide to do in-person learning, Heidi and I will work tirelessly to do our very best. But we want to be clear: From your school nurses’ perspectives, a return to the buildings is irresponsible and unsafe, for students, staff, and every single individual in our district,” Wales said.
The Board will vote on a plan for the school year at the upcoming meeting, set for Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m., will be held virtually.
- Zoom Link: https://bricker.zoom.us/j/93659156950
- Dial-In Number: 646-876-9923
- Meeting ID Number: 936 5915 6950
In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Thomas Gibbs at 740-797-4544 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Those speaking at the meeting are asked to call in for audio so as to allow the facilitator to recognize the speakers.
