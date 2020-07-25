With summer rapidly rushing by, the number one question on many people’s minds is whether schools will return in-person come the end of August. The five local school districts in Athens County are all in various stages of trying to answer this complex question. Over the next few issues of the Athens Messenger we will detail each districts plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Athens City School District
On Thursday, the Athens City School District Board of Education met via Zoom for a meeting to decide the fate of the upcoming semester. In total over 300 people logged in to listen to the four-hour-long conversation that resulted in passing a proposal to begin the school year online.
The meeting began with comments from the public. Athens County Probate-Juvenile Judge Robert W. Stewart spoke to the Board about his concerns regarding forgoing traditional face-to-face instruction. Stewart, a graduate of ACSD, believes that “this virus may have blinded us,” stating that issues of abuse and neglect that many children face at home cannot be overlooked. He also pointed out that the school district cannot confirm that the students are the ones benefitting from meal dropoffs.
“Schools oversee food and nutrition programs where we can see the kids eat two meals a day and can verify that they are the ones getting the food,” Stewart said. “For those reasons and many others, I urge that we find a way to open the schools as quickly as possible.”
Gretchen Gregory, an ACSD parent, spoke to the board requesting that they consider the needs of single parents and dual-income families when deciding on online education.
“We are asking for flexible attendance so that we have the opportunity to do those lessons in the evenings and the weekends,” Gregory said.
ACSD Supt. Dr. Thomas Gibbs discussed his recommendation to the Board. That plan, as previously reported by the Messenger is to begin the school year with remote learning. Gibbs stated that the athletics programs presented an opportunity for the District to test our its protocols. Gibbs also suggested small pilot programs comprising of a small number of students that could meet in-person. These programs could be for at-risk students or classes that need to utilize school laboratory equipment.
School Board Member Kim Goldsberry stated that since the Board’s special meeting last week she and other board members had received emails and comments from district families.
“It’s almost three to one with families who need in-person,” Goldsberry said. “I think that it is a disservice to families who want and need an in-person learning environment.” Goldsberry went on to clarify that she was not proposing total in-person education, but rather options for families and a nine-week revisit of the decision if entirely online.
Board Member Paul Grippa compared teachers to first responders and workers at Home Depot stating that even if people are uncomfortable they still have to go to work.
“There was a bunch of people who were uncomfortable after Columbine and after Sandyhook,” Grippa said, going on to say that school continued in-person during those times.
Board President Sean Parsons disagreed.
“Teachers are not first responders, teachers are educators, and I think there’s a different parameter,” Parsons said.
Gibbs pointed out the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Ohio and Athens County over the last month.
“It just seems like we would be ignoring all of the metrics at that point,” Parsons said.
Grippa stated that the largest age demographic in Athens County dealing with COVID-19 are the 20-29 age group, not the age group of schoolchildren that the district deals with. Board Member Rusty Rittenhouse said that while this is true, that doesn’t mean that the student or the school district is safe, pointing out that the district could be liable if a student contracts COVID-19 at school and takes it home to their family and puts someone at risk for being on a ventilator or worse.
Board Member Hayden stated that he believed the District needs to begin the school year online because of 20,000 Ohio University students coming back into town over the next several weeks.
Ultimately, the Board voted on the proposal to begin the school year online and reassess the situation facing the district at the nine-week mark. Board Members Sean Parsons, Kim Goldsberry, Dave Hayden and Rusty Rittenhouse all voted in favor, Paul Grippa voted against.
The ACSD will begin the school year online on Aug. 31.
