Two Athens County parents are suing Athens City School District, along with several current and former staff members, for their role in alleged bullying and racial discrimination incidents against students.
Gezelle Guillard and Toshalyn Murray have both filed lawsuits in United States District Court Southern District of Ohio. Both are in different phases of the legal process.
A preliminary pretrial order referred Guillard’s case to mediation. There are several deadlines associated with the case, the first being a Nov. 2 for venue, settlement and jurisdiction. A mediation deadline is set for January 2023.
Murray filed a second amended complaint in the case, which Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson recommended be dismissed. Murray has filed an objection.
In Guillard’s case, Bartholomew T. Freeze, of Freund, Freeze & Arnold, based in Columbus, recently took over as legal representation for Athens City School District, Bob Blackburn, current director of special services; Kara Bolin, former principal at Athens Middle School; Tom Gibbs, superintendent; Angela Hall, a teacher at Athens Middle School teacher; Dave Hayden, president of the district Board of Education; Steven Roach, former assistant principal at Athens Middle School; and Jeff Skinner, a teacher at Athens Middle School.
Guillard’s case
The heart of Guillard's case concerns how Guillard’s son has been treated at Athens City Schools. “She alleges abuse, including physical assaults by an instructor and a classmate, and then a failure to protect," Jolson said in her ruling allowing the complaint to move forward. "Plaintiff says that individually, and together, the School Defendants created and allowed an unsafe educational environment. Liberally construing her pro se complaint, the Court permits these claims to proceed.”
In her complaint, Guillard claims when Bolin was the school's principal, she knew of an assault of Guillard’s son at school. “She tampered with evidence and witnesses, telling them to delete videos and or audios. She unfairly punished my son for a photo being leaked our with over 50 children. … She also defamed my character knowing that I am a realtor by telling a fellow student’s mother, who I have spoken with, saying I am not a good person and I may steal her money via GoFundMe.”
The mother listed was the parent of an Athens City School student who committed suicide. A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for funeral and other expenses.
Guillard also claims Bolin made her son speak to her when he didn’t want to. “She did not follow proper protocols and procedures pertaining to the second assault of racial intimidation by another student who broke my son’s finger. And she would not come down and communicate with me about the protocols for racial intimidation.”
The complaint says Guillard sent several emails to Superintendent Gibbs in regards to the assault on her son. “He refused to accommodate my son’s doctor's note explaining my son’s increase in anxiety and he needs to be home. … Tom emailed me, taunting me about not having representation (at a meeting), intentionally causing emotional duress. I informed his legal counsel to having him to stop harassing me, a concerned parent. He also tampered with the evidence I sent in a mass email. He also failed to provide equal protection, as well as equal accommodations regarding my son’s IEP (Individualized Education Program) or his safety. He would not implement my safety plan, he acted and made threats to arrest me for trespassing and would not allow me to come to my son’s school anymore.”
Roach, a former assistant principal at Athens Middle School, is accused of failing to report children abuse and endangering a minor.
“When I was at the first meeting with Kara (Bolin), she started to get combative, Steven (Roach) stepped in the way. Between the both of us, he heard the whole conversation and did not report the abuse," the complaint says.
Guillard also accuses Roach of acknowledging there were allegations of several assaults toward her son, but there was not a safety plan put into place. “He failed to follow school policies and procedures and failed to provide equal protection.”
Skinner, a teacher at AMS, is accused of assaulting Guillard’s son by pushing him during class and then excessively punishing him by kicking him out of class. “The last time he pushed him out, really hard and told him ‘It’s March. It is not your month anymore.’ My son went on to punch a locker. Jeff Skinner offered to take him to the nurse. My son refused and (Skinner) would go on later to report to Tom Gibbs that this never happened.”
The complaint accuses Skinner of racial intimidation and causing Guillard’s son’s anxiety to become extreme to the point where he did not return to school.
According to the complaint, Hall was assigned to be Guillard's son’s new teacher after the alleged assault by Skinner. “I was speaking to her about the abuse; she interrupted me saying ‘I don’t want to hear anymore, I don’t wanna hear it.’” She is accused of “failing to report an assault on a minor."
Blackburn is accused of failing to provide equal protection, failing to accommodate Guillard’s son's needs regarding his Individualized Education Program and a “letter from his doctor saying that he is not safe in the school, as well as failing to report an assault on a minor and failure to train.”
In the complaint, Guillard claims Athens City Schools is responsible for the "negligence that caused my son's finger to be broken, as well as the assault from the teacher, as well as him missing school."
The district is also accused of unfair, unequal treatment; excessive punishment assault on a minor; defamation of character; intimidation and retaliation.
"As well as his anxiety levels being heightened to the extent where he could not return back to school," the complaint reads. "All acts were done in duress or emotional duress. As well as failure to train staff and students. As well as condoning racial retaliation, discrimination, as well as violations of the school district’s policies."
Hayden is not mentioned in the amended complaint, but is listed in the court documents as a defendant.
Murray’s case
Murray’s complaint centers around alleged verbal and physical abuse of her children. It lists over 23 defendants, including the school district and staff, employees of Athens County Child Protective Services, Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Courts, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, and other individuals.
In her objection to the dismissal of her complaint, Murray requests to move forward in her case with the defendants of Athens City School District, Gibbs, Roach, Bolin and Melanie McGrath, a teacher at Athens Middle School.
The objection claims that the defendants violated the American Discrimination Act, violated the 14th Amendment by not providing equal protection of the laws, racial discrimination, assault on a minor, failure to train, failure to report child abuse, endangering minors and extreme negligence.
“It is so important to move forward with these following defendants because my son is suffering from trauma in the forms of onset of child post traumatic street disorder, heightened fear and anxiety, depress and he has lost an excessive amount of critical education time due to the negligence from the defendant,” the objection states.
It also has caused Murray’s mental health to deteriorate causing “lost wages as to being the sole provider in my home, causing me to lose my home for me and my five children, being prescribed medication not needed prior to these events."
Murray also claims that due to the events at the school, she and her children have an increased amount of fear and anxiety that has impacted their daily lives.
What they want
Both Murray and Guillard, who are representing themselves, are seeking punitive and monetary damages. A specific monetary amount is not listed in their complaints.
They are also seeking relief from compensatory damages and emotional distress.
They are also seeking for Athens City Schools employees listed in the case to resign and for district employees to be re-trained.
“We are asking for them to resign,” Guillard said, in an interview with the Messenger. “We want a voice for the kids. I want to initiate automatic safety plans for every child if they need it.”
The parents say aren’t just doing it just for their kids.
“We can’t tell you the countless number of adults or very high-up professionals in this area that have children that attend the district, that have had trouble,” Guillard said. “A lot of parents just are blown off as (their concern is) not something serious, and that’s the negligence of this district.”
“It’s not just for me or her and the kids,” Murray said of the lawsuits. “It’s for the whole community and for all the children who are going there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.