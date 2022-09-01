Athens City Schools is encouraging families to ask their children to wear masks in crowded spaces, including classrooms.
In an email sent out Thursday, Superintendent Tom Gibbs told families that Athens County is at a level of high COVID-19 transmission rate.
"Additionally, we have seen an increase in cases at each school," he said. "Last evening I had to make the decision to require masks in two classrooms within the district, each of which has an approximate 25% positivity rate for COVID. Families of students in those classes received a direct notification email last evening."
While the district will not require masking for all students and staff at this time, Gibbs asked families to encourage their children to wear masks in crowded spaces, including in classrooms.
"Staff members are encouraged to wear masks in crowded spaces when the mask does not interfere with the employee's ability to teach or work," he said.
According to data from Athens City-County Health Department, since Jan. 1, 2020 there have been 3,049,546 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases in Ohio. Of those 17,310 were in Athens County.
In Athens County, a total of 18 confirmed cases were reported Aug. 24, while 23 cases were reported on Aug. 23. Those are last reporting dates until data is posted Thursday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.
This story will be updated with information from other Athens County school districts as it becomes available.
