Athens City School District is currently looking into funding options to build a new high school.
During Thursday's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Tony Gibbs told the board that with construction inflation during the past few years, it is likely some level of bond levy would be necessary to complete the high school.
The district is updating its information with the Ohio School Facilities Commission in regards to its enrollment projections and master plan.
"If the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission makes the District an offer to come through with state matching dollars for our master plan, that money would be used to construct a new high school," Gibbs said in an email.
The board will discuss the topic at its next two to three board meetings, he said.
"If the OFCC is not able to include the district in this budget cycle, the board would wait to make any decisions until funding from the State of Ohio is available," Gibbs said.
Schorr Architects and Community Design Alliance presented potential locations for the new building on the high school site in The Plains.
"The board seems to have consensus around a completely new building located toward the West side of the property," Gibbs said. "I will work with the architects to develop this idea further for consideration when funds from the OFCC become available."
In 2018, Athens City School District tax levy issue, Issue 3, passed with 52.47% of voters (5,570) voting in favor, while 47.52% (5,046) were opposed, according to the Athens News past reports.
The 5.88-mill levy (59 cents per $100 of tax valuation) over the next 30 years was expected to generate funds to repay $60.5 million in bonds, which the district planned to sell to complete its master plan for new facilities.
Approved by the school board in late March 2018, the facilities master plan calls for the construction of four new school buildings, including Athens High School, and a renovation of Athens Middle School.
The district's master plan, issued in 2018, calls for a total of $90,405,335, with $60,802,043 local share, for the building of four new schools and the renovation of Athens Middle School. The rest of the funds were to come from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission through the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program, according to past reports.
At that time, the proposed new high school for grade nine through 12 would be for 767 students.
In other matters, the board approved that the district enter a contract to have soil borings and testing done at the proposed site for new tennis courts at the high school.
"Part of the original facilities plan the board discussed in 2018 included replacing the tennis courts at Athens High School, as they are in need of significant repair," Gibbs said. "With the closing of Johnson Road at Route 33, the traffic on Johnson Road is significantly lower, making the flat area on our property between Johnson Road and the football stadium a more ideal location for tennis courts."
The board also approved project design and project oversight by Schorr Architects for a potential construction of five new tennis courts at the proposed location. The estimated cost will be $62,700, inclusive of fees.
"The architect and engineer will complete the testing and surveys and then draw up specifications and advertise for bids and then the board will consider how best to proceed based on projected costs," Gibbs said.
