Athens High School tennis court renovations

Athens City School District Board of Education has approved testing done at the proposed new site of five tennis courts at Athens High School. The current courts are near the school, while the new ones will be located across from the field house, along Athens High School Road.

 Google maps

Athens City School District is currently looking into funding options to build a new high school.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.