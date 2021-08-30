Athens City School District announced Monday it would not be reopening on Wednesday as planned, but after Labor Day, citing ongoing issues with coronavirus among transportation staff.
ACSD Superintendent Tom Gibbs said in an email three additional transportation employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and the three who were already ill were not well enough to return.
Last Thursday, Gibbs cited spread among transportation faculty as a reason for the initial closure. He said he had hoped school could return by Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The transportation office, Gibbs said, had two resignations right before the school year, and three drivers are out with coronavirus or injuries.
“Anything that could happen, has happened,” Gibbs said to The Messenger.
Gibbs said administration was operating the radios and Athens High School Principal Chad Springer, who has a van certification, was driving a large van for a smaller route. Everyone on the transportation staff, he said, was driving busses.
“Literally everyone in the transportation office was on the road,” Gibbs said.
A shortage of bus drivers is part of a national trend, he said.
The Associated Press reported that a March study found nearly 80% of school districts that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers.
Gibbs said the decision was made in consultation with the Athens City-County Health Department. All faculty and staff work their regular schedules on all three days.
Prior to the announced closure of the schools, ACSD had mandated that all students, faculty, staff and visitors would be required to wear masks while being transported on a school bus and during the regular school day, as reported by The Messenger.
