The Athens County Fair Board met on Tuesday night to discuss changes to the 2020 Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not up for discussion despite protestor presence was the sale of confederate flag merchandise at the fair.
Early in the meeting, time was devoted to hearing the comments of guests who signed-up to speak prior to the 7 p.m. meeting. One of the first guests was Chris Pyle who expressed concern as a person who has a family member that is a person of color.
“There’s hundreds of people in this town who don’t feel safe coming into this place where there is a hate symbol being sold,” Pyle said. “I think it’s disgusting that we allow confederate flags at the fair.”
Athens County Fair Board President Calvin Jarvis addressed the protesters.
“I think we’ve got common ground folks. The common ground is that we’re all proud to live in America and that we all have the freedom to voice our opinion, and we respect everyone voicing their opinion.
We also have a common ground of believing in democracy. It’s been explained to many people and I’ll explain it one more time, this board is representative of the Athens County Agricultural Society membership. We put that issue that you guys have been talking about on the ballot and it was overwhelmingly voted down, therefore it’s a done deal,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis recommended that if the protesters wanted to see changes at the fair they should join the Agricultural Society and bring the issue up that way.
“We have to respect the democracy that took place, and I think you guys (the protesters) will agree, that last year we did not just pass it off, we brought it as it’s supposed to be done before the membership,” Jarvis said.
The meeting moved forward to the next guest on the list to speak. When it was revealed that the individual was addressing the confederate flags, Jarvis stopped the speaker.
“If it’s the same issue we’re going to move on,” Jarvis said. The Board decided to table the issue of confederate flags until the July 7 meeting.
The protesters expressed their displeasure with this decision, at which time Jarvis stated that the fairgrounds are not public property and are owned by the Agricultural Society. He welcomed the protesters to stay and listen to the meeting but warned that if they caused a disturbance they would be asked to leave and the board may call the police. The majority of the protesters elected to leave the meeting.
“I think not allowing people to speak is atrocious,” Pyle said outside of the meeting.
The issue surrounding the sale of confederate flag merchandise began in 2019 when community members, the Athens County Board of Commissioners and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson asked the Board to follow the Ohio State Fair and ban the sale of confederate flag merchandise.
The Board put the issue before the entire Agricultural Society who voted in November to keep the sale of the confederate flag at the County Fair.
The issue of the sale of the merchandise has current significance due to the discussion of the flag nationwide. Recently both NASCAR and U.S. Forces Korea have banned the flags.
Changes at the Fair
The COVID-19 pandemic will have a direct effect on how the 2020 Athens County Fair looks. The many changes being put in place were discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.
This year there will be eight rides at the fair as well as games and food vendors. The reduced number of rides will be spaced out to allow for social distancing protocols put into place by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Canceled events for the year include the cookie decorating contest, Iron-Chef competition, the ice-cream social, the barn dance, live-stock judging, cattle fitting competition, outhouses races, the cooling station, cornhole competition, the pumpkin show, antiques, Senior Day and the junior fair parade.
Additionally, certain facilities on the fairgrounds will not be utilized. The red brick building will be closed this year due to the lack of ventilation within the building.
Other fair events will be modified to allow for social distancing. The rabbit and chicken shows will allow for carry-in and carry-out due to social distancing problems in the barns.
“As we approach the fair, we’ll come up with more best practices,” Jarvis said. “We hope to provide the safest environment possible.”
In addition to adhering to social-distancing protocols, the Fair will also require that judges wear masks when up close to the competitors and that food vendors follow the same protocols required by Ohio restaurants.
One of the largest staples of the Fair is the 4-H program and the sale of the animals. This year around 520 kids are participating in 4-H, many of them with the intent to sell their animals. Board members present were concerned about making sure this is possible.
“Most of our 4-H kids will sell their animals. That money is used to buy school clothes, to support their families,” Jarvis said.
The auctions will still be held this year, allowing the kids to sell the animals.
Once the Fair schedule is finalized it will be posted and shared by the Fair Board. The Athens County Fair will be held from Aug. 7-15.
The fact that this fair board did not have the confederate flag issue on the agenda tells me enough right there about their priorities. Considering they call themselves the "Athens County" fair, I suggest two avenues of approach. 1) Rename themselves as an independent fair that does not necessarily represent this county and city and move out of the city limits of Athens. -or- 2) Take a stance against this sign of hate and remain. I hope our elected officials at the County and City level take a stance with this board and force the issue one way or another. To stand in silence is not an option.
