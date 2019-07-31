Grab your sunscreen and walking shoes: it’s fair season once again. The 168th installment of the Athens County Fair will open this weekend, with nine action-packed days of 4-H events, entertainment and high-flying rides.
The fair opens with the two traditional days of pari-mutual harness racing on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, following the annual Jr. Fair parade and royalty crowning in the afternoon, there will be two entertainment acts: Open Rail and Sandy Shortridge. A cornhole tournament is also planned for Sunday evening.
Daily admission is $5 for the first weekend, rising to $10 on Monday, Aug. 5 for the remainder of the fair. That day is when the rides debut and the animal shows begin.
A “season ticket” for all days of the fair is available for $30. Highlights from the week include:
- Monday (Veterans Day) — Tough Track; Little Kids Bike Parade
- Tuesday — American Idol star Bucky Covington
- Wednesday (Kids Day) — Rodeo
- Thursday (Senior Day)
- — Kiddie Tractor Pull; Iron Chef; Demolition Derby; Garden Tractor Demolition Derby
- Friday — Ultimate Showmanship; Horse Pull; Harmony Trie
- Saturday — Outhouse Races; Truck and Tractor Pull; Barn Dance
A full schedule of 2019 Athens County Fair events are online at www.athenscofair.org or in the annual fair booklet.
The Messenger will provide daily coverage online and in each of the newspaper editions next week. The annual results tab is planned following the fair’s conclusion.
