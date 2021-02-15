Athens' first Black Summit will be held this week, centered around the theme, “Communicating and Creating a Community of Social Justice and Racial Equity.”
According to a press release for the event, members of the greater Athens community and beyond are invited to join the conversation on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 6-9 p.m. for "an engaging and informative" Black Summit via Zoom.
Participants will engage in open dialogue with peers, learn about the Mt. Zion Preservation Society and Black Wall Street Athens/Albany, help premiere the new Athens Green Book, and hear a lived Green Book experience.
"The Green Book was used by Blacks to navigate lodging, restaurants, service stations, beauty and barber shops, businesses, and other establishments throughout the United States before the Civil Right era," the press release stated.
In the Local Keynote, Summit organizer, community activist, and Ohio University professor Dr. jw Smith, will provide Four Keys to Creating a Community of Social Justice and Racial Equity.
Nana Watson, president of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP, will speak from a state and national perspective, exhorting attendees in 2021: Let’s Get It Done! to help develop an ongoing community conversation and imagine a future of unity.
ASL interpreting will be provided for the event.
To participate:
- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82920285695?pwd=UmhySGZiOWZyTWxnNHhEaHgyMWhvdz09
- Meeting ID: 829 2028 5695, Passcode: 360049
Those who are interested in attending are requested to RSVP to Reggie Morrow, at reggiemorrow@communityfoodinitiatives.org.
The Black Summit planning committee members include Dr. Smith, Ada Adams, Dr. Tee Ford-Ahmed, Gary Kirksey, Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis, Dr. Renee Middleton, Reggie Morrow, Beatrice Selotlegeng, and Brandon Thompson. Dr. Lewis and Brandon Thompson will moderate.
For more information, contact Dr. jw Smith, smithj@ohio.edu.
