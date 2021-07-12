A local cell phone and computer repair business in Athens responded to recent public accusations against the business, asking residents to be patient as they grapple with an industry shaken up by COVID-19 and global supply shortages.
Dennis Jones, owner of Athens Cell Phone and Computer Repair on Richland Avenue, said his business rarely received negative reviews and had only reversed two credit card transactions in the years before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Now, his business is swamped with them.
“I wish I could give this establishment 0 stars,” one reviewer wrote on Google. “10 MONTHS LATER. Nothing. No refund, no contact. They never even touched my daughters (sic) computer, but kept all of my money. I have contacted them DOZENS of time (sic).”
The Google reviews page was filled with similar accounts of people lamenting excessively long wait times and what they said were deceptive tactics.
“This is a scam, don't use their services,” an Ohio University foreign student wrote in a review. “When I came to them, they tried to give me another laptop that was a completely old laptop with other stickers... And they pretended that it is my laptop.”
The issue was also recently taken to local Facebook groups, where some residents speculated that the business was stealing from customers and repeated claims of lengthy repair times.
However, several people in the comments appeared to defend the business, saying they had never had any problems.
“My son, husband & I have never had any problems with them,” a member of What’s Happening Athens County, Ohio wrote. "They have always been super nice & did what needed to be done with our phones.”
Jones said the past 18 months have put him in a bind.
He acknowledged that some customers were experiencing significant delays, but said the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing global supply shortage have taken a toll on a business driven by international shipping.
“Everything all around the whole world, all businesses shut down,” Jones said.
Quartz reported in late June that global shipping woes were reaching critical levels as shipping containers, in short supply and often stuck in port, were facing massive demand as the global economy reopens.
From PlayStation 5s to automotives, the global electronics shortage has been widely documented. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a global supply shortage of microchips was driving up the prices of consumer electronics.
These massive geopolitical issues, Jones said, are coming home to Athens Ohio. He said he cannot get parts fast enough to repair electronics. He said he often has to wait on shipments of electronics from China or Korea, and sometimes from companies that may not even exist anymore.
“The entire world shut down — we are just a small business — we don't have the purchasing power of a Walmart,” Jones said.
Jones says it is stipulated in the repair contract that his business is not responsible for delays in components for damaged electronics.
Even international corporations like Walmart are having issues with supply, he said. According to Cleveland.com, Walmart has been having troubles maintaining supplies of cat food and also electronics like PlayStations.
“And they buy by the millions,” Jones said.
Jones also directly addressed allegations that his business was stealing or selling electronics customers brought in. He said the business never sells electronics from customers. He did, however, say his business previously had a policy that unclaimed repaired electronics held for 30 days after repair could be sold to cover costs.
He said his company suspended this policy during the pandemic because he said he couldn’t know what the property owners might be going through.
“We still have everyone's devices, we will still repair them if they want us to, they can also pick their device back up,” Jones said. “I have no reason to want to keep their broken devices.”
He said he believes much of the confusion and accusations of theft come from the practice of breaking down an electronic and storing it away until it's ready for repairs. Jones explained that the reason for this is to save repair time once the necessary parts do arrive.
When upset customers come in to claim their item, he said, he needs to reassemble the item he broke down which can take several days.
After this report was published on the web, multiple Facebook users disputed the service was adequate before the pandemic, and said Jones was using the pandemic as an excuse.
"It's not just delays, it's a complete and utter lack of communication regarding what they are even doing with our devices while they are in their possession," one commenter, who appeared to be a previous customer, wrote on The Athens Messenger Facebook post of the story.
"Way too many horror stories coming from this place for it to just be due to covid (sic)," the commenter wrote.
Jones also said his business has been understaffed since the pandemic began. For a year, he said, he was the only person in the building working on repairs and dealing with customers after he had to lay off six employees. Jones, who is at-risk for coronavirus due to a heart condition, said he was working 18 hour days to get repairs done.
When he finally brought some employees back, one of his veteran repairmen died of a sudden heart attack. Finding replacements has been a challenge, he said, due to a lack of skilled computer repair labor in the region.
Many people in the comments were telling others to contact Athens City Prosecutor Tracy Meek. Meek told The Athens Messenger they had been informed of the complaints against the business, and had referred the issue to the Athens Police Department.
APD Lt. Jeff McCall told The Athens Messenger that APD was aware of the complaints but did not return with details of the investigation status by publication time.
Jones urged customers to be patient with him.
“I want them to have it as quickly as they want to have it but we can't repair it without parts,” Jones said.
