Athens Conservancy is the recipient of a $6,225 grant from the Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. These funds will support the Conservancy’s “Finding Your Way Outdoors” project, and will fund efforts that connect Appalachian Ohioans with the many benefits of time spent in nature.
The project is a collaborative effort that brings together several local partners with Athens Conservancy. It will encourage residents and visitors to explore the outdoors, get to know the Conservancy’s preserves, and learn about the natural world and its deep connection to all of us.
“We are delighted to embark on this shared endeavor to help individuals and families embrace the natural world around us,” Christine Fahl, president of the board of Athens Conservancy said. “The value of being active outdoors and breathing in the fresh air is of value at any time. Our recent public health crisis has magnified the importance of being outdoors, and has shown us how necessary outdoor experiences are to us.”
The multi-faceted “Finding Your Way Outdoors” project will center on the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve, upgrading and expanding the Gillette Pond Trail, adding maps and informational displays in a permanent kiosk, and partnering with organizations to create engaging experiences.
Plans include creating colorful, artist-designed trail markers – establishing an Art Trail – as part of a collaboration with Passion Works Studio. Also in the works are materials to educate visitors about the health benefits of being outside (in partnership with Live Healthy Appalachia) and engaging families with ideas for nature-based activities that connect to at-home discovering (with the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery).
“We’re so grateful to be working in tandem with these community partners,” Fahl added. “Together, we will help more people in our community connect with the outdoors, and support Athens County’s creative and health and wellness initiatives.”
