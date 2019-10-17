With short-term rentals becoming more common, members of Athens City Council are considering new ways to regulate them within the city.
Chris Fahl, chair of the Planning and Development Committee, noted Monday there are three types of short-term rentals — bed and breakfasts, homestays and tourist homes. She said instead of changing the city’s zoning code, the hope is to implement a licensing system. (Short-term rentals reference stays of up to 30 days.)
There are two kinds of licenses proposed: A and B. “A” licenses would be for short-term rentals in zones for business areas and multi-family residential areas. All three kinds of short-term rentals would be able to utilize “A” permits for those zones.
In other zones of the city for one- and two-family residential areas, a “B” license would only allow homestays and tourist homes. This would theoretically prohibit larger bed and breakfasts from operating in these spots of town.
Council is also considering limitations on the number of bedrooms available for guests and how much parking would be available as part of these regulation changes.
“Right now, there is a lot of grey area and a lot of confusion in the regulations that we have concerning bed and breakfasts, homestays and tourist homes,” Fahl said.
There are other ideas for permits from the Board of Zoning Appeals to require regular inspections.
Council member Patrick McGee noted that the tourist home regulations in his opinion allow someone to buy a house and “turn it into a hotel.” Fahl replied that a limit on how many nights a guest can stay are a matter of best practices.
“Having a tourist home that’s 100 percent occupied for 100 percent of the time is probably not going to happen in Athens,” Fahl reasoned, noting that a citizen she spoke to had an occupancy rate of just 11 percent on their short-term rental. “I would argue that with the increased regulations there would be less impact.”
Council member Sarah Grace said that she doesn’t believe that there will be a sudden increase in demand for short-term rentals, and said it doesn’t appear likely residents will invest in tourist homes, which have a stipulation that the owner be living nearby.
“It doesn’t seem likely to happen a lot that people would buy a home to turn it into a short term rental,” Grace said.
Paige Alost of the Athens County Visitor’s Bureau also spoke during the meeting, and noted the discussion was necessary as the Bailey’s Trail Project continues. The county is anticipating thousands of visitors if the trail is embraced by the biking community, and short-term rentals is seen as a way to accommodate the expected visitors.
“What this offers is a framework that sort of levels the playing field for all people that are engaged in lodging,” she said. “This is a way to ensure that when a visitor comes that they have a safe experience, that they have a somewhat regulated experience, that you are able to collect the tax, and that you know which properties exist that are engaging in the peer-to-peer economy.”
Concerns were raised of how short-term rentals may impact affordable housing in the city. Zach Reizes, a member of the Affordable Housing Commission, spoke to the committee and noted that research has found that homestays like Airbnb positively impact homeowners and negatively impacts renters.
“We’re aware that affordable housing is at the forefront of the minds of people in this city,” he said, “many of whom, somewhere between 70 and 80 percent of whom, are renters.”
He said he remains concerned that long-term rental prices may go up to match prices of short-term rentals.
