Athens City Council authorized the design of a multi-million dollar reconstruction of one of the city’s major corridors, Stimson, during the Monday night meeting.
The project has been in discussions for several years, and an open house for the project was held in 2018 for residents to provide input. The project would affect the section of Stimson Avenue stretching from the roundabout next to the Hocking River and up onto Carpenter Street next to Court Street.
The project is intended to improve safety, upgrade intersections and lighting, promote accessibility, provide better aesthetics, and replace the city’s water, sewer and storm infrastructure for the area. The project designs are mostly set, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.
The Ohio Department of Transportation, among other agencies, has awarded $2.5 million to help with the $7 million project. There is another grant pending, which if approved, with give the city about $3.7 million in grant funding.
Only $630,000 in city funding has been approved by Council. This leaves a gap of about $2 million, and the council approved adding $128,100 to the project budget. The city’s service-safety director was authorized to spend $758,100.
The project construction is planned to last three years, and will help make Stimson appear more like the other corridors in the city (East State, Richland Avenue, Columbus Road and West Union).
Specifics on the project include a new sidewalk for the north portion of the corridor, a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the southern portion, and a connection to the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway. One costly aspect of the project will be to move all utilities underground while upgrading at the same time. This applies to the sanitary and storm sewers and the water lines, as well as electric and telecommunication lines.
This will help keep utilities safer, as they will not be exposed to the elements and will not be in the way above-ground for emergency services and other construction.
As a reminder to citizens, Athens City Council urges citizens to watch remotely during the ongoing pandemic. Any questions that citizens may have can be emailed to askquestion@ci.athens.oh.us, and the council and city will respond when possible.
