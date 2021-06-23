Athens City Council voted Wednesday to adopt an ordinance creating a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA), limiting open container restrictions and allowing patrons to bring alcoholic beverages out of bars.
The Athens DORA is not the first of its kind — many other cities across Ohio — including Marietta, Toledo and Cincinnati, among dozens of others.
In May, Athens City Council heard testimony from the Athens Uptown Business Association (AUBA), which asked council to consider a measure that would allow for an outdoor refreshment area.
The new DORA gives the city an amount of leeway with the DORA: City Council will have ultimate discretion on what times of the year it can be open and where it will be.
As it stands, much of the Uptown district will be included within the DORA, including portions of Mill Street, West Union Street, Depot Street and Station Street, with signs designating boundaries.
The DORA will only run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays within restricted times, members said at a previous meeting. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the DORA closes at 10 p.m.; on Sundays it ceases at 8 p.m.
Council member Chris Fahl reminded patrons that the DORA does not give permission for people to operate a vehicle with an open container or under the influence.
Council suspended the rules in order to pass the legislation immediately.
Council Member Sam Crowl said previously the Athens Uptown Business Association worked on a committee to propose the initiative to the city.
He said the AUBA conducted research on other cities’ DORAs and modeled their proposal off of that.
“They really had to work with all the local businesses who might make this a success,” Crowl said.
Mayor Steve Patterson said the proposal would go to the Ohio Department of Commerce for approval if passed by the city. If the ODC approves the DORA, individual businesses with liquor permits can apply for a new permit that allows the business to participate in the program.
Patterson previously said that at any point within the five years of the experimental program, the city can amend the DORA and modify it if it is not working for the city.
DORA can also be rescinded near the end of the contract, Patterson said in a previous meeting.
“There’s more complications than saying this is a pilot for a couple years because of the process that the establishments have to go through to get their liquor permits,” Patterson said.
Lisa Eliason, the city law director, said the state code says the city council can rescind the DORA at any time.
