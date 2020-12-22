There’s another option for Athens County residents to contact emergency dispatching services and connect with emergency responders, as the 9-1-1 dispatching center in the county has launched a texting service to compliment the longstanding call service.
Effective Jan. 1, 2021, residents can send a text to 9-1-1 on cell phones and connect with a dispatcher. It is important to remember that the fastest way to connect and receive emergency responses is by calling 9-1-1, but texting will allow for those with hearing impairments or in dangerous situations to connect with law enforcement.
Those launching the program urge citizens to remember the tagline “call if you can, text if you can’t” as a guiding message for contacting 9-1-1.
“Texting to 9-1-1 gives emergency dispatchers the capability to communicate with citizens who find themselves in a position where they are unable to call 9-1-1 because of serious situations where calling for police assistance may expose a caller to more danger,” Athens County Emergency Communications stated in a press release. “Cases of abuse, burglary and robbery have been successfully reported across the country by callers who have been able to text 9-1-1 without tipping off suspects. We are happy to be able to offer this life saving service to our citizens.”
Texting 9-1-1 is as simple as sending any other text, but replacing the “to” field in a cell phone with the numbers 9-1-1. To better help those responding, messages with the location of the crime or emergency and nature of the report are recommended, which allows specific emergency responders to be sent quickly to the indicated location. However, any message will be received if there are no photos or videos included.
Be prepared to answer follow-up questions via text and to follow instructions sent by the dispatcher. Photos and videos are not supported in the system at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.