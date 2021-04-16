911 dispatchers commemorated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and reflected on their role in helping respond to emergencies.
Teresa Fouts-Imler, director of The Athens County 911 Center, said this week was essential to highlight the work operators do in their county.
“Everyone here takes pride in this place,” Fouts-Imler said. “What we do is very important, you know you think if your mom, brother, sister, cousin needed assistance, what kind of service would you want them to be providing?”
“That’s our goal here, to be the best we can be — better than we were yesterday,” she said.
Fouts-Imler said the center receives as many as 40,000 emergency 911 calls per year, and filters as many as 100,000.
Cale Lewis, who has been a dispatch operator in Athens County for over a decade, reflected on his job
“It’s a difficult job, it’s high stress, very stressful,” Lewis said.
Despite the stress, Lewis said he loves doing his job and the ability to make someone’s day better.
“After doing it for so long, you just let it roll off and don’t take it home with you,” Lewis said.
Steve Sedwick, an operator-in-training, used to be an Athens County Sheriff’s deputy. After retiring from that force, he sought another job in emergency dispatching. Although he dispatched for the Sheriff’s Office 25 years ago, he said there was still a learning curve with new technology.
Back when he was doing dispatching for the Sheriff’s office, he had a computer and a radio. Now, he works with five monitors and multiple radio frequencies.
“I’m catching on,” Sedwick said. “I’m not as fast or as good as the rest of them here yet, but I’m catching on.”
In appreciation for their service to the community, many local restaurants, such as Texas Roadhouse, catered food for the dispatchers last week, and they also had a table of baked goods and snacks for them to enjoy.
The Athens County Commissioners also expressed their gratitude in an official letter declaring the week National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Athens County.
“It takes a special strength to be the calm voice when lives are on the line,” the proclamation read. “To take control of an emergency using just a phone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.