The following arraignments were held in Athens County Municipal Court and Athens County Common Pleas Court during the first two weeks of September:

Jimmy Morris Jr., 64, of Albany, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor; and failure to control animal, also a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Mackenzie Cottril, 20, of Athens, was charged with possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

Zackery May, 22, of Athens, was charged with theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Jason King, 40, of Columbus, was charged with driving under a financial responsibility suspension; and speeding, a minor misdemeanor.

Samantha Denney-Cason, of The Plains, was charged with failure to file dog registration, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Gabriel Wernz, 41, of Powell, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Tiffany Bruce, 22, of Nelsonville, was charged with resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor; and persistent disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Christopher Reeder, 18, of Guysville, was charged with first instance of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor; underage operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first degree misdemeanor; and failure to observe a stop sign, a minor misdemeanor. He entered a plea of innocent and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. He was also fined $100.

Thomas Mayles Jr., 42, of Athens, was charged with possession of schedule three, four and five drugs, a first degree misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. He was fined $30 and the case was transferred to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.

Dylan Cleghon, 25, of Vienna, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Adam Collins, 32, of Athens, was charged with failure to wear a seat belt while operating a vehicle, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.

Dean Colwell, 58, of Vinton, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Nathan Dewitt, 27, of Weidman, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Michael Hartman, 65, of Findlay, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Robert Henderson, 46, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Macayla Hopkins, 22, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $80.

Paul Cabral, 44, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Stephanie Ours, 21, of Racine, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Trevor Moore, 21, of Jackson, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Nathen Battle, 27, of Wedman, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Keith Meadows, 53, of Oxford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Molly Long, 37, of Patriot, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Nicholas Leppert, 29, of Athens, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Byron Lenigar, 24, of Glouster, was charged with operating a vehicle without a seat belt, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $30.

Natilee Lawson, 27, of Athens, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $40.

Jeremy Bodfish, 47, of East Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Robert Johnston, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $80.

Robert Johnson, 39, of Clyde, Ohio, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

James Bowen II, 39, of High Point, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Kevin Howard Jr., 17, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Nicholas Byrd, 28, of Bremerton, Washington, was charged with speeding, a minor misdemeanor. He was fined $40.

Jennetta Polly, 22, of Logan, was charged with failure to control a vehicle, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $60.

Zachariah Dye, 43, of Nelsonville, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony; one count of identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and two counts of possession of heroin, felonies of the fifth degree. He entered a plea of innocent was given a bond of $10,000 with no 10 percent allowed.

Misty Withrow, of Nenlsonville, was charged with trafficking in LSD, a fourth degree misdemeanor. She entered a plea of innocent and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 21 for a pre-trial conference. She was released on a bond of her own recognizance. The matter was transferred to another court.

James Barr, 37, of Nelsonville, was charged with possession of heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; trafficking in heroin, a felony of the first degree; possession of heroin, a felony of the first degree; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fourth degree; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

