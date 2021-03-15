The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office filed an opposition memo to Greg Smith’s Nelsonville City Council removal Monday, and the Athens County Common Pleas court spurred his efforts by rejecting a temporary injunction Smith had requested.
The opposition memo, filed by Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Kirk Shaw, by appealing to the merits of Ohio’s Home Rule amendment, which permits municipalities to have “the authority to exercise all powers of local self-government and to adopt and enforce within their limits such local police, sanitary and other similar regulations, as are not in conflict with general laws,” according to the Ohio Constitution.
“I think this is an area of law governed by the Nelsonville charter, and we look forward to continuing to litigate the case,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said.
Last week, The City of Nelsonville appointed The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office to special legal counsel for the town, after Smith filed an appeal seeking reinstatement to Nelsonville City Council.
Smith was initially removed from Council after an administrative hearing in late February, in which the body unanimously found Smith to not be a continuous resident of Nelsonville, but instead a resident of neighboring Washington County.
“Granting an injunction for reinstating (Smith) to his former position as Nelsonville City councilor would violate the Home Rule Amendment to the Ohio Constitution by removing the duly considered effect of Nelsonville City Charter,” Shaw wrote in his memo.
Shaw continued in the memo, saying it was not likely Smith and his attorney Dan Klos of Columbus would prevail in a case on merits.
The memo argues that since Smith refused to answer questions at the administrative hearing in late February, which he and his attorney appeared for, his own standing and merits have been damaged as a result.
“By refusing to answer questions or testify at the administrative hearing, he surrendered the opportunity to provide evidence on his behalf,” the memo reads. “This was not a criminal matter, so his refusal to testify is not protected and speaks against him.”
The memo also stated that based on the evidence provided during the administrative hearing, it was evident that Smith was not a “continuous” resident of Nelsonville, and primarily lived in Washington County.
Since the charter does not provide a definition of continuous, Shaw argued, the dictionary definition of continuous should be used, which Smith does not meet.
Klos has previously argued to The Athens Messenger and in legal briefs that Smith does meet the definition of an elector under Ohio Revised Code.
Shaw addressed this, saying the Nelsonville charter makes no reference to any statutes under the ORC for defining continuous, and is therefore irrelevant.
“For Appellant to have another home outside the city where he is regularly residing does not match the simple dictionary definition of continuous, being ‘uninterrupted extension in space,’” Shaw argued.
The memo also argued that if Smith were granted remedy and were allowed to return to Nelsonville Council, it would cause significant damage to residents of Nelsonville, who would find their city ground to a halt if Smith decided to take punitive actions against the council members who initially found him not to be a resident.
“The work of local legislation will grind to a halt and possibly be actively hindered by (Smith),” the letter argues. “The injunction would harm vendors and businesses in the community as well as individuals who might be singled out and attacked by (Smith) for providing testimony about his residency in Belpre and lack of presence in Nelsonville.”
Klos said he may write a short response to the opposition memo ahead of the hearing on the preliminary injunction, scheduled via video chat for 10 a.m. on Friday.
Blackburn maintained his office believed this was an issue under the Nelsonville city charter.
“Based on the comments that have been made publicly by Mr. Smith’s attorney, I believe we come at this from a different perspective,” Blackburn said.
Smith also suffered a legal loss in court on Friday, when Judge Patrick Lang denied his request for a temporary relief order, which would have allowed him to return to the council for up to two weeks.
The decision issued cites the fact that a TRO is only an emergency injunction issued until a hearing date can be set. The decision said an injunction should only be granted or denied when the court has heard evidence from both sides during a hearing.
“The judge is following the law as the judge sees it so we have to make our arguments,” Klos told The Athens Messenger on Monday.
