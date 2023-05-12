During the recent Board of Revisions meeting, Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson and Treasurer Ric Wasserman questioned each other's professionalism and ability to do their jobs.
The meeting was held Wednesday in the auditor's conference room on the courthouse annex's first floor.
According to the press release, the meeting was for an initial case review and discussion before scheduling "if needed" hearings.
The press release, issued by Davidson's office, accuses Wasserman of attacking her.
"The meeting quickly became heated with insults and accusations going back and forth," the release said.
The Board of Revision comprises a representative from the county auditor, treasurer and board of commissioners offices. It is responsible for conducting hearings to determine a property's fair market value. Property owners who disagree with the valuation of their property can appeal to the board.
In audio recordings of the meeting sent to the Messenger, during the first 10 minutes or so, Davidson and Wasserman discuss whether the board has jurisdiction over the previous year's valuations or just the current ones. The board unanimously approves a motion to table several cases that are from previous years. They also denied a few claims because the property owners were not current with their tax payments during the past three years.
Wasserman serves as the board chair, while Davidson acts as secretary. Wasserman, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for Davidson's seat in 2022. He has been county treasurer since 2018. Davidson, a Republican, has been auditor since October 2000.
During past meetings, Davidson compiled a list of case recommendations, Wasserman said when asking why one wasn't provided for the recent meeting.
After Wasserman said he wanted to table a case to review Davidson's recommendation, Commissioner Chris Chmiel asked whether Wasserman wanted to "table the entire meeting" so he had time to review the files.
"Yes, I want to table it because we can't get any information from the auditor any other way," Wasserman said of why he was tabling the case.
Davidson said she didn't compile her recommendations because she didn't have the time. She also noted that during previous meetings, Wasserman said cases should be discussed openly during a public meeting.
Davidson said her recommendations have been on the files. According to a press release, the complaint filings are available on the auditor's website as they are filed and maintained on a shared Google Drive that Board of Revision members can access.
"All of that is part of the file, as is my review," she said. Davidson also noted she thought people would review the files before the meeting. "If (Wasserman) reviewed it, he could have suggested something else (on the file). I don't think one person should dictate what is done."
"That has nothing to do with anything," Wasserman rebutted. "I'm not going to move on cases when I haven't seen them."
After a brief pause, Wasserman told Davidson, "You're famous for coming into meetings and shoving it down everyone's throat saying, 'This is what I've decided, and you're my rubber stamp.' We are not going to be your rubber stamp."
Davidson rebutted, "Absolutely not. I'm making a recommendation that is open to discussion."
Wasserman said his process is to sit with the files, so Davidson offered to reschedule the meeting.
"It's always apparently your prerogative to change the process at any time you wish," Wasserman said.
"We've done it this way since before you took office," said Davidson of the procedures.
Chmiel attempted to intervene, noting that the board members should try to work together.
Davidson said that they go through this issue every year.
"Ric, you want to be the dictator," she said.
After more back-and-forth discussion between Wasserman and Davidson, Davidson can be heard saying, "Give me a break and be professional. You don't even come into work."
Wasserman said that he is in the office regularly. The problem with the Board of Revision is that he was told a month ago that the cases were ready and that Davidson "dragged her feet," delaying the the meeting.
"Don't tell me about doing my job," he told Davidson.
Davidson noted that she didn't have to "put up with this" and said she and her staff were leaving.
After she left, Chmiel and Wasserman unanimously voted to adjourn the meeting.
According to the press release, Davidson will check with the other officials' schedules to begin scheduling hearings.
When contacted by the Messenger for further comment on the meeting, Chmiel declined to comment. Wasserman was unable to comment by press time due to training he was attending.
On Friday, Davidson began to include members of the media in email exchanges between her, Wasserman and the Athens County Prosecutor's Office regarding some of the things that were discussed during the meeting that Davidson wanted clarification on.
General information about the board and a Google Drive of the case files are available at https://www.athenscountyauditor.org/dnn/Real-Estate/Board-of-Revision.
