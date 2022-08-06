The Athens County Board of Commissioners tentatively awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds during its meeting Tuesday.
All of the projects will be subject to review by ARPA consultant Baker Tilley. They must both qualify for the funds and follow the procedures as set forth by the federal act.
The county has over $12 million in ARPA funds to spend.
The projects include projects such as building sewer projects in Chauncey, Trimble, Nelsonville and Albany; doing roadwork; renovating Glouster village hall; helping tear down dilapidated homes; and funding trail construction and paying an employee’s salary at the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia.
Both county Engineer Jeff Maiden and Village of Albany officials made pitches for part of those funds during the meeting at the commissioners meeting room in the courthouse annex.
Maiden sought funds to purchase radios for his agency’s vehicles, funds for two grant matches and funds for other paving and bridge projects.
Albany Mayor Tim Kirkendall and Neal Reynolds, village council president pro tem, sought $1.5 million to help pay for a sewer project that would extend service to the industrial park on Carpenter Road.
The village officials said the project would make the park more attractive for businesses looking to relocated there. All the services businesses need are at the park, except sewer, Kirkendall said.
“Small companies want to locate here to supply Columbus businesses,” he said. “The project is important to Athens County and can snowball into other things.”
Commission President Lenny Eliason said the county is looking to fund projects that make a big impact in the county.
In other matters, US 50 Sewer Sanitation Project work on Radford Road will be complete within the next few weeks, said Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler .
He also recently learned of issues on Pine Lane, a private drive off Estates Drive. The county does not have an easement for that area.
The engineer is looking at whether the county needs to obtain an easement or whether they can put a line in the right of way to get back to that part of the county.
Also during the meeting, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and Service Safety Director Andy Stone talked with the board regarding the county’s landscaping plans at the courthouse and other matters.
Pending the weather, work is to start Thursday on the first phase of the project, which will include redoing the stone work to the left of the courthouse stairs, the side closest to the annex.
All of the work is planned within the county’s right of way, Eliason said, noting the contractor, Trimble Brick, will use the alley between the annex and courthouse for set up.
He noted that the green metal benches in front of the courthouse will be given back to the city.
“The project includes building the garden wall high enough for a sitting space,” Eliason said.
One thing they are working on that may involve the city is that they are trying to figure out who owns some of the alleys around the courthouse. One alley, between the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Donkey Coffee, off West Washington Street, which is missing about 25 to 50 bricks.
“It’s a hazard,” said Commissioner Charlie Adkins. “We need to find out who the alley belongs to. And if it’s us, we need to fix it.”
Only about two or three allies in uptown Athens are owned by the city, Patterson said. The rest are shared by property owners.
They also discussed the back-in parking on College Street. Stone said they are looking at the uptown area’s traffic plan and may implement the parking on other streets that cross Court Street.
They are also looking into making both Court and Congress streets two-way, he said.
Athens County Commissioners will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at their meeting room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.