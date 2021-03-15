In yet another independent review of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD), the agency has been found to be among the highest-rated in the state. The review results were announced by the ACBDD in a press release.
The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, the agency that oversees a statewide system of supports and services for people with developmental disabilities and their families, granted the ACBDD a three-year accreditation – the highest possible.
Reviewers from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) completed a thorough review of the programs and services offered by the ACBDD in December 2020 and issued their final determination in earlier this week.
“You, the Board members, your Superintendent and staff are to be commended for your efforts in achieving this status,” DODD Director Jeff Davis said in a letter to Margaret Demko, the ACBDD’s Board President. “Department staff and I are well aware that this accomplishment required considerable commitment of resources and energy.”
The ACBDD provides services to just over 700 individuals in Athens County, and their families. Supports for eligible individuals span from birth through the end of life.
“It was humbling to hear about all that the county board has done throughout the 10 months of the pandemic,” said Carol Tufano, Lead DODD Reviewer. “It was exciting to hear about all the work that happens in ‘normal’ times that the board is a part of and that really improves the quality of lives of individuals and families.”
According to the press release, in non-pandemic times, the DODD reviewers complete their assessment in person. This year, due to COVID-19, the reviewers completed their work virtually. To accommodate their review and to best capture some of the work that has been done during the pandemic, the ACBDD produced a series of videos documenting the agency’s response to COVID-19. Those videos are now viewable on the agency’s YouTube page.
“From top to bottom, this is the best group of staff I have ever worked with,” Dr. Kevin Davis, the ACBDD’s Superintendent said. “But we could not do this work without the support of our community. We are grateful to do this work in Athens County.”
ACBDD’s programs include Early Intervention Services, Beacon School, Employment Options/PersonnelPlus, Service and Support Administration, Transportation Services, and Integrate Athens.
This successful review of services comes on the heels of PersonnelPlus, the ACBDD’s employment services division, receiving the highest possible rating through another independent reviewer called the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (or CARF). That review officially completed last month.
