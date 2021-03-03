The Athens County Board of Elections was unable to agree on a deputy director for the administration of the office, but voted to reappoint Director Debbie Quivey for her ninth term in that role.
The Board of Elections, composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, was unable to select between two long-time BoE employees, Carol Perry and Tony Brooks. The candidates needed three votes to be selected for the deputy director position, but the Republicans were backing Perry as their choice, and the Democrats backed Brooks as their choice.
As Quivey is a Republican, both Brooks and Perry are Democrats, per the Ohio Secretary of State bylaws.
The Board voted five times, as their bylaws dictate, with the same result for all five votes. The issue will now be referred to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who will have the final say in the Athens County BoE deputy director.
Despite the conflict between members over who should be selected for the position, neither side had anything negative to say about the other candidates, and all acknowledged the other side’s choice would be a good fit for the position.
“I just wanted to express that I think both are great people and great professionals, and I think this is a really difficult thing to decide on,” Democrat Board Member John Haseley said, advocating for Brooks.
His Republican counterpart, Gary Van Meter, echoed Haseley’s sentiment that both candidates were strong choices for the position, but expressed that he believed Perry would be a better fit for the job.
“I think if Carol wasn’t there as a candidate for this job, I would be absolutely tickled to death to do this job,” Van Meter said.
Aundrea Carpenter-Colvin, a Republican BoE member, stated she was in favor of Perry because she believed the Ohio secretary of state’s directives on how to select a deputy director was clear — the BoE was obligated to select the person with the most experience for the job.
Carpenter-Colvin stated Perry had 29 years of job experience at the BoE, and deserved the position on that merit.
“I feel very tied by the directive,” Carpenter-Colvin said. “You don’t get to decide whether you’re going to follow a directive or not.”
However, the Democrats disagreed. Democrat Kate McGuckin, who was elected chair during the meeting, stated Brooks also has 29 years of experience at the Board.
Carpenter-Colvin disagreed with that sentiment, saying Perry’s 29 years of experience were not the same as Brook’s 29 years of experience, who began working at the BoE when he was 16.
“It’s not the same as what he had — he started when he was 16,” Carpenter-Colvin said. “And you can only do so many things when you’re 16. Carol’s 29 years of experience is as an adult and full-time employee.”
McGuckin pointed toward Brooks’ experience with leadership and computer know-how as why his 29 years should be considered for the position.
Quivey expressed her displeasure that the Board was unable to come to a conclusion on a deputy director. She said since the death of former Deputy Director Penny Brooks, Tony Brooks’ mother, in December, she feels that she has not had closure on the issue.
She said she was disappointed the Board did not ask her opinion on the matter during the meeting. She said she envisioned Perry becoming the new deputy director, and Brooks would become the new clerk.
“I think very highly of both of them, but I know the dynamics of the office, and what the things I feel need to be accomplished, and I do have to say I supported Carol Perry from the beginning,” Quivey said.
Without a clear decision from the Board, the issue will now be decided by Larose, hopefully before their next meeting on March 18, members said.
Maggie Sheehan, spokesperson for LaRose, did not respond to inquiries by publication time.
The BoE also voted unanimously to reappoint Quivey to her role as director of the BoE.
“Debbie, we’re not trying to run you out of town,” Van Meter said in jest.
Quivey said she looks forward to another two-year term as director, a term that will not hold another presidential election, to her relief.
“It’s always been unanimous, and I take a lot of pride in that, and I’m looking forward too another two more years for the board,” Quivey said.
