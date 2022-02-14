Fans celebrated the journey of hometown hero Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals despite mourning their loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the thrilling Super Bowl LVI.
“Usually I don’t watch football — I couldn’t tell you the beginning or the end of it — but I know Joe Burrow,” said Athens resident Norma Maghes, 58. “He went to school with my niece and nephews here in Athens, and he’s the same young man today. It’s great to see him be where he is. He’s got a lot of confidence and persistence.”
Maghes watched the game from the Muddy Creek Tavern in Jacksonville, along with many others who have followed Burrow since his days at Athens High School or otherwise have been inspired by his local roots.
Jacksonville resident Dave Brown said he officiated Burrow’s games through Burrow’s sophomore year, with his son-in-law alongside Burrow on the field.
“He’s a hometown kid that’s really doing well, and he sticks to his roots, and he gives back,” Brown said. “Everybody’s so proud, because he remembers everybody back here in Athens County.”
Jacksonville residents Robin and David Wiley, 44 and 50, both have their own connections to Burrow. Robin Wiley was born and raised in Cincinnati, while David Wiley is a Louisiana State University graduate who started following Burrow when he played for LSU. David Wiley sported an LSU shirt and championship ring at the tavern.
“For a kid from a little town to go this far, that’s awesome — you don’t see that too much,” said David Wiley.
“I remember being a kid at my parents’ house last time we had a Super Bowl party (for the Bengals),” said Robin Wiley. “For Burrow to take them all the way to the Super Bowl is amazing. He’s an amazing player.”
At The Mine in Nelsonville, resident Jeanie Berry said she started following the Bengals because “Burrow has made it so fun and interesting.”
“He’s brought a smile to this whole community,” Berry said. “It just makes me proud. Every time I hear the Heisman speech, it still brings tears to my eyes. He was so genuine, from his heart.”
Burrow’s Heisman speech, in which he spoke about food insecurity in Athens County, prompted an outpouring of donations to the Athens County Food Pantry.
Hocking College culinary arts student Eladio Vassell, 34, is from Jamaica and only started watching football recently.
Vassell, who also watched the game from The Mine, said, “There’s a great deal of excitement around [Burrow] — it feels awesome. I could’ve stayed home, but I had to come amongst the people so I can feel the excitement and the energy.”
In the Athens bars, excitement turned to stunned silence after a series of penalties against the Bengals gave the Rams an opportunity to score in the waning minutes of the game, making the final score 23-20. Fans, unable to enter at-capacity bars, sat outside watching the game through foggy windows.
One fan, Devin Nelson, 19, expressed his disappointment with the conclusion of the game — saying he had expected the Bengals to make a fatal error at some point in the playoffs.
“I’m glad we made it to the Super Bowl, but it seems usually something like this happens,” Nelson said. “So I was preparing for this mentally — but we literally had it that close.”
Another fan, Jack Lind, 21, expressed his frustration with the final drive of the game.
“It was hard to watch,” Lind said.
Jackson Hughes, manager of Lucky’s Sports Bar on Court Street, said bars on Court Street see a bump in business especially when a local team is in a big game. He compared the crowd out on the town to the atmosphere when the Ohio University men’s basketball team was playing in the 2021 NCAA Basketball Championship tournament.
“The Bengals — 31 years — that’s huge,” Hughes said.
Hughes added the connection to Joe Burrow made the game more exciting for students and the Athens community.
“The connection of Athens as a city to this one man, how much connection he has with the community, how much change he has made — it’s insane,” Hughes said. “I’ve never seen something so huge like that.”
Hughes, a long-time Bengals fan, described Lucky’s as a “former Steelers” bar. He said he welcomes “bandwagon” fans jumping on board to support the Bengals.
“As a former Steelers bar, we’ll take anything,” Hughes said. “AFC North — except for the Ravens.”
Natalie Thompson and her friends were wearing shirts that said “Burrow Fest 2022.” Thompson, 20, a junior, said although she was a Steelers fan, she and her friends bought the shirts because they didn’t have any Bengals gear but they still supported Burrow.
She said she supported him because of the Athens connection.
“And the way he presents himself, he seems to be a great guy,” Thompson said. “And there’s no reason not to support him, I’m definitely not a Rams fan.”
Nelsonville resident Tammy Liam said the Bengals “did great” in spite of the team’s loss.
“I’m very proud of the Bengals… I’m very proud of [Burrow],” Liam said. “I think more places should look to recruit from a small town. There’s a lot of good players that come out of small towns, and it gets overlooked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.