Athens County Children Services is working with the Ohio Department of Transportation and other government entities to paint a mural honoring its former site on the US 33/East State Street underpass.
ACCS Director Otis Crockron Jr. and Crockron's Executive Assistant Matt Starkey discussed the proposal with the commissioners during a meeting on May 2 at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The current proposal includes incorporating the old children's home on the wall on the left, as you leave Athens, which is closest to the agency's existing property.
The old children's home stood there from 1881 until it was demolished in the 1960s to make room for the US 33 bypass.
While the plan is still in its preliminary stages, Crockron said he talked with City of Athens officials who are considering painting the other side of the underpass with something referencing the city's history.
They have to look into what paints they can use and how to seal the mural to prevent damage, Crockron said.
"With ODOT, of course, something they wanted us to be mindful of is at some point in the future, if they need to do something structurally, they've got the right to do that," he said. "It will be the agency's responsibility to put (the mural) back up (after repairs are main), to maintain it and all of that."
ACCS plans to seek bids for the mural. Crockron said they want to find someone who will work with children or with Ohio University students, so the mural's creation and design are in keeping with the agency's mission of helping children.
"Including the old home so you can see where it was, having that represented in the mural is pretty much our primary goal," Crockron said.
According to the agency's website, John S. Fowler, a Quaker from Washington County, created Athens County Children Services on Dec. 2, 1876.
He started a fundraising drive to erect a new building for the exclusive use of the county's dependent children. The building was put on 125 acres of land east of Athens. ACCS still owns and operates on part of that property.
In other matters, 911 Emergency Communications Director Teresa Fouts-Imler and the commissioners opened the RFQ (request for qualifications) for the proposed 911/EMA center in The Plains.
Four companies submitted their qualifications. A committee will look over the qualifications. Architect Eric Chambers will give his recommendation.
She hopes to finish the proposal review and recommendation within a few weeks.
After the meeting in the building and a lunch break, they went with maintenance director Jeff Gabriel to look at the county-owned properties.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
