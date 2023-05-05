Old Athens County children's home

This early photo shows the old Athens County Children's Home, located on the east side of Athens, near where the US 33 bypass goes over East State Street. Here, employees and the children in their care pose for a group photo in front of the building. It was demolished in the 1960s to make room for the bypass. Athens County Children Services is working with Ohio Department of Transportation to get permission to paint mural that includes the old home on the US 33/East State Street underpass.

 Athens County Children Services

Athens County Children Services is working with the Ohio Department of Transportation and other government entities to paint a mural honoring its former site on the US 33/East State Street underpass.


