The Athens County Children Services Board of Directors announced Monday it has named a new executive director.
Otis Crockron was appointed to the position of executive director, effective immediately. Crockron has been serving as interim director of the board since December 2020, according to a press release.
“I am excited to start this new chapter at our agency that has such a long and distinguished history in our community,” Crockron said in a statement. “We have a wealth of talented and dedicated staff, and I look forward to leading them to continued success in our vital work serving children and families.”
Crockron is an ordained minister, and has served as board member for the Salvation Army, as the president of the Job and Family Services Human Resources Association, and as a night supervisor at Good Works Inc.
Crockron holds a bachelor’s degree in industry business and an MBA degree, both from Ohio University.
Before joining ACCS, Crockron worked for Don Wood Incorporated as a finance and insurance manager, Century National Bank as a loan banker, and as the residential supervisor for the Sine-Cera Group Home. In 2011, Otis and his wife, Ivy, were licensed by Athens County Children Services in the foster-to-adopt program.
Crockron currently serves as a board member of the Athens County Foundation (ACF), chair of the audit committee of ACF, and is a business consultant for multiple startup businesses, companies and organizations.
Nancy Schnell, the chair of ACCS board, said she was pleased to announce his appointment.
“Athens County Children Services’ Board is confident that Otis will lead the agency through new challenges and new opportunities, maintaining the ACCS standard of excellence into the future,” Schnell said.
