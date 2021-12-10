The Athens County Clerk of Courts, Candy Russell, along with her legal staff were recognized for their attendance of the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association Education Program, according to a release from the clerk.
“The wide range of education that we obtained allows the office to meet the needs of the public, while maintaining the standards outlined in the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct,” Russell said in an email.
The clerk and each legal department employee participated in online seminars and courses throughout the year, the release said. Each employee was recognized with a certificate and plaque from the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association.
The clerk will continue this training with her staff each year with the association, according to the release.
